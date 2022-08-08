There still aren’t many details revolving around Kelly Ripa’s time away from her talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan. Since 2000, Ripa has been a constant face of the show, hosting alongside Regis Philbin. After Kathie Lee Gifford left the show, Philbin started hosting auditions to see who would stand beside him. While there were many names to make the list, Ripa stood out and on November 1, 2000, she appeared on the show, which had a psychic as a guest. The psychic revealed that Ripa was pregnant with her second child. Shocking even Ripa, the show continues today after 29 seasons. But with Ripa leaving co-host Ryan Seacrest to helm the show alone, it appears the star of All My Children is busy being an author, wife, and mother.

