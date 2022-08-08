ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s Relationship Timeline

Better together! Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green found happiness with one another following a PDA-filled Hawaiian vacation in December 2020 — but that was only the beginning of their love story. Burgess first hinted at the romance earlier that month when she exclusively told Us Weekly that she was seeing someone new. “It’s been […]
Outsider.com

‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Fans Sounding Off on Kelly Ripa Over Ryan Seacrest Treatment on Show

When it comes to hosting a morning talk show, there appears to be no duo better than Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Throughout their time together, both Ripa and Seacrest have proven their personalities work well together as they laugh and discuss a wide range of issues. But recently, fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan noticed that when it comes to the dynamic duo, Ripa seems to be short with Seacrest, often cutting him off during a story or statement. Upset about the supposed mistreatment, fans are calling for the American Idol host to address the issue before it gets worse.
AOL Corp

Chris Rock's Brother Tony Says 'There Was a Genuine Friendship' with Will Smith Before Oscar Slap

Tony Rock spoke out after being mentioned by name in Will Smith's video apology to Chris Rock. In a video posted to his social media accounts July 29, Will, 53, apologized to Chris, 57, four months after hitting him onstage at the Oscars. Will had previously apologized in a statement shared after the incident, saying he "reacted emotionally" after Chris' joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head (she lives with alopecia).
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Appears in New Promo for Her Upcoming Talk Show

Jennifer Hudson is getting her own daytime talk show and fans have a new promo to get them excited for the premiere in September. The American Idol alum shares what her show will be all about in a colorful 30-second clip. Jennifer Hudson Releases Talk Show Promo. In the promo,...
Outsider.com

Kelly Ripa Supports Daughter Lola’s Music Career With New Post Announcing Debut Single

There still aren’t many details revolving around Kelly Ripa’s time away from her talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan. Since 2000, Ripa has been a constant face of the show, hosting alongside Regis Philbin. After Kathie Lee Gifford left the show, Philbin started hosting auditions to see who would stand beside him. While there were many names to make the list, Ripa stood out and on November 1, 2000, she appeared on the show, which had a psychic as a guest. The psychic revealed that Ripa was pregnant with her second child. Shocking even Ripa, the show continues today after 29 seasons. But with Ripa leaving co-host Ryan Seacrest to helm the show alone, it appears the star of All My Children is busy being an author, wife, and mother.
ABC News

'Dancing with the Stars' season 31 set to premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+

Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" is coming soon to Disney+. The hit reality competition show will premiere on Sept. 19, Disney+ announced Wednesday. Earlier this year, it was announced that the show would be moving to Disney+ after airing on ABC for 30 seasons. The show will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
Us Weekly

James Kennedy and Girlfriend Ally Lewber’s Whirlwind Relationship Timeline After Raquel Leviss Split

Moving on! Less than three months after Vanderpump Rules costars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss called off their engagement, he found love with Ally Lewber. “James met Ally recently and they have been dating for a few months now,” Kennedy’s rep exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022. “He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.” […]
People

People

