Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s Relationship Timeline
Better together! Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green found happiness with one another following a PDA-filled Hawaiian vacation in December 2020 — but that was only the beginning of their love story. Burgess first hinted at the romance earlier that month when she exclusively told Us Weekly that she was seeing someone new. “It’s been […]
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s Whirlwind Romance: Timeline of Their Relationship
An unexpected match! Ant Anstead continued to make headlines after his split from Christina Haack by sparking an A-list romance with Renée Zellweger. The Wheeler Dealers star was previously married to Haack for nearly two years before the pair announced their separation via Instagram in September 2020. Nine months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the […]
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky Hit the Gym Together: Photo
Romance with a side of wellness! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, hit the gym together for a couples workout date. The American Idol host, 47, and the model, 24, were photographed walking home together after working out in New York City on Wednesday, August 3. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore […]
Serena Williams Covers 'Vogue' with Daughter Olympia as She Reveals Plans for a Second Baby
Serena Williams is shifting her focus from Grand Slams to growing a family. The tennis legend, 40, opened up in a first-person essay for Vogue about her decision to begin an "evolution" away from tennis and her hopes of adding another little one to her family of three. The mom...
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Parents and Beyond
Just like the movies! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s love story closely resembles a Hollywood romance — complete with a workplace meet-cute that led to their happily ever after. The duo first met while filming 2013’s The Big Ask and went on to star in two more movies together before announcing in February 2017 that […]
Will Smith Said His Relationship With Chris Rock’s Brother May Be ‘Irreparable.’ Tony Rock Is Busy Supporting His Brother
As Will Smith gets candid about his "irreparable" relationship with Tony Rock, the comic is promoting his brother.
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Fans Sounding Off on Kelly Ripa Over Ryan Seacrest Treatment on Show
When it comes to hosting a morning talk show, there appears to be no duo better than Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Throughout their time together, both Ripa and Seacrest have proven their personalities work well together as they laugh and discuss a wide range of issues. But recently, fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan noticed that when it comes to the dynamic duo, Ripa seems to be short with Seacrest, often cutting him off during a story or statement. Upset about the supposed mistreatment, fans are calling for the American Idol host to address the issue before it gets worse.
Chris Rock's Brother Tony Says 'There Was a Genuine Friendship' with Will Smith Before Oscar Slap
Tony Rock spoke out after being mentioned by name in Will Smith's video apology to Chris Rock. In a video posted to his social media accounts July 29, Will, 53, apologized to Chris, 57, four months after hitting him onstage at the Oscars. Will had previously apologized in a statement shared after the incident, saying he "reacted emotionally" after Chris' joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head (she lives with alopecia).
Jennifer Hudson Appears in New Promo for Her Upcoming Talk Show
Jennifer Hudson is getting her own daytime talk show and fans have a new promo to get them excited for the premiere in September. The American Idol alum shares what her show will be all about in a colorful 30-second clip. Jennifer Hudson Releases Talk Show Promo. In the promo,...
Kelly Ripa's multimillionaire fortune is thanks to Generations of hosting ABC shows
Kelly Ripa‘s years of acting and extensive time hosting ABC shows has made her one of the wealthiest women in daytime television. The star started her career as an actress on the soap, All My Children, and was quickly recognized for her infectious personality which catapulted her career into TV hosting and presenting.
Sherri Shepherd Says Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Are the Inspirations for Her New Show (Exclusive)
Just a month away from the premiere of her new talk show, Sheri Shepherd is looking to the legends of daytime TV for inspiration. Fresh off her move to New York City for the show's launch, Shepherd said she's hoping to incorporate Ellen Degeneres-style humor with Oprah-esque interviews when Sherri premiers on September 12 on Fox.
The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard and Susie Evans: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' eventually found their happy ending on The Bachelor — but it didn't come without a few bumps along the way. The former football player abruptly sent Susie home on the March 8, 2022, episode of the hit series during their fantasy suite date after the videographer confessed that she was […]
Wendy Williams Is 'in a Sweet Spot' Post-Talk Show as She's in 'Early Stages' of New Relationship
Wendy Williams is doing what makes her happy in both her personal and professional life. The former talk show host's rep William Selby confirms to PEOPLE that she is currently dating someone new, though the relationship with a New York Police Department officer named Henry is still in "really, really early stages."
Kelly Ripa Supports Daughter Lola’s Music Career With New Post Announcing Debut Single
There still aren’t many details revolving around Kelly Ripa’s time away from her talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan. Since 2000, Ripa has been a constant face of the show, hosting alongside Regis Philbin. After Kathie Lee Gifford left the show, Philbin started hosting auditions to see who would stand beside him. While there were many names to make the list, Ripa stood out and on November 1, 2000, she appeared on the show, which had a psychic as a guest. The psychic revealed that Ripa was pregnant with her second child. Shocking even Ripa, the show continues today after 29 seasons. But with Ripa leaving co-host Ryan Seacrest to helm the show alone, it appears the star of All My Children is busy being an author, wife, and mother.
'Dancing with the Stars' season 31 set to premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+
Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" is coming soon to Disney+. The hit reality competition show will premiere on Sept. 19, Disney+ announced Wednesday. Earlier this year, it was announced that the show would be moving to Disney+ after airing on ABC for 30 seasons. The show will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
James Kennedy and Girlfriend Ally Lewber’s Whirlwind Relationship Timeline After Raquel Leviss Split
Moving on! Less than three months after Vanderpump Rules costars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss called off their engagement, he found love with Ally Lewber. “James met Ally recently and they have been dating for a few months now,” Kennedy’s rep exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022. “He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.” […]
Country Singer Holly Williams Reveals She's Expecting Fourth Baby: 'Mystery Fall Debut'
Holly Williams' family is getting just a bit bigger!. The 41-year-old country singer — who is the daughter of Hank Williams Jr. and country legend Hank Williams' granddaughter — revealed that she's expecting her fourth baby with husband Chris Coleman. She shared the announcement with a photo displaying her bump on Instagram.
Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Enjoy Walk Together in N.Y.C.
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III are keeping it close, but not too close. Spotted on a casual walk through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Monday, the couple were seen walking in black face masks. Holmes, 43, wore jeans and a button-down paired with Yuni Buffa "Pia" ballet flats, while Wooten, 33, wore a white T-shirt, beige pants and white sneakers.
