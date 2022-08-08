Read full article on original website
Preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes between Lake Tahoe and Mono Lake
MONO COUNTY – A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake has shaken the central Sierra Nevada region on Monday. The earthquake struck around 1:44 p.m. about 5 miles northeast of the Mono County community of Walker. According to the shake map, the quake was possibly felt as far north as South Lake Tahoe and just north of Mono Lake. Residents in Sonora have also reported feeling the quake. No damage has been reported at this time.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Afternoon thunderstorms expected in Sierra Nevada
(KTXL) — Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected along the crest of the Sierra and other areas eastward, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento. The NWS said that thunderstorms will most likely occur anywhere from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and that the thunderstorms could come with small hail, heavy downpours, or gusty winds. […]
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park
One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
Flooding In Sierra Nevada Damages And Closes Highway 89
Markleeville, CA — Heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding, occurred yesterday afternoon in the Markleeville area. The area impacted was in the Tamarack Fire burn scar (which burned 68,000 acres last summer). Caltrans reports that while the water has started to recede, there is significant damage on Highway 89, just north of Markleeville. There was a bridge repair project already underway in the area, reducing traffic to one lane. Some of the earth under the highway has completely washed away, making the road impassable. The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period. Engineers are heading to the area this morning to better assess the damage. It is unclear when the highway will reopen, but officials state it is anticipated to be “long term.”
Calaveras County deputy arrested on drug and gun charges; investigation underway
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a Calaveras County deputy was arrested on gun and drug charges in Tuolumne County, authorities said. On July 26, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received a report alleging “active drug use by a parent,” which is when detectives began to investigate 33-year-old Timothy Bell, a Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputy.
