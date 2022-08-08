We traveled for years on vacations etc and our dog and cat Always went with us. Cats are really easy with litter never have to go out. Our Minpin would even use the litter in emergencies. When packing she would lay on my suitcase and not let anyone near it. She even waited 2hrs in the car before we left family visit. How do you leave such loyalty and love💕🐾🐕😻
I have two cats and always make sure I know where they are before leaving home. Cats are sneaky and like to explore, so it's important to know that they are in a safe place before leaving.
Delilah deserved a vacation too. I hope the family lets us follow along on their next journey.
Comments / 28