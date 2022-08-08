Read full article on original website
The inspiring story of El Capitan High School's new principal
Thousands of students are excited to be back in the classroom at the Merced Union High School District. But for one new principal, it's also a dream come true.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: CA fast food worker bill, Stockton's first garlic festival, Sac County's oldest cold case solved
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
mercedcountytimes.com
New MCSD superintendent embraces start of school year
A bell signaling the beginning of class rings as young people across Merced prepare for their first week back at school. On the agenda: new teachers, classrooms, and as of July 1, a new superintendent to oversee the Merced City School District (MCSD). Her name is Diana Jiménez. “I...
California Garlic Festival set to make debut in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Garlic Festival is making its debut in Stockton this weekend after a 40-plus-year run in Gilroy. The event is taking place at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day event will feature a “Garlic Alley” with dishes such as garlic fries, garlic pesto pasta, garlic […]
Sacramento Observer
Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare
Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
California to begin offering free meals in all public schools this year
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California schools are officially implementing a program that provides free meals to all students across the state starting in the 2022-23 school year. The California Universal Meals program allows for district nutrition programs to receive the necessary funding to provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school students, regardless of income status.
westsideconnect.com
Letter to the Editor: It’s the wild, wild, west in the county of Merced
“This wouldn’t be our fight, this shouldn’t be our fight,” said Sister Kate of the battle for control of the police department in the small town of Livingston, “except for the fact that the Sheriff’s department decided to make it about cannabis. Since they made it about cannabis, it is now our fight.”
westsideconnect.com
Local hospitals come together for Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive
Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock joined forces with Modesto’s Doctors Medical Center and Manteca’s Doctors Hospital to help local children and adults struggling with hunger. As part of the Healthy Over Hunger Cereal Drive in early June, the final tallies show that the hospitals and community members donated...
KCRA.com
KCRA.com
Preparations underway for Stockton's first garlic festival
STOCKTON, Calif. — Preparations have begun as theCalifornia Garlic Festival is set to take place Aug. 13 and 14 at the San Joaquín County Fairgrounds in Stockton after organizers of the Gilroy Garlic festival indefinitely canceled their event in April. Stockton's event is being organized by the same...
California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century
California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century (the years after 2000), California continues to see devastating onshore […]
California Garlic Festival debuts in Stockton Saturday. Here's what to know.
STOCKTON, Calif. — After the Gilroy Garlic Festival was cancelled in April, the California Garlic Festival announced plans to host its very own Garlic Alley at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 13 and 14. The two-day weekend event was organized by the same promotional group who runs...
Rescue effort for possible drowning in Rio Vista turns into recovery operation
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A search and rescue has transitioned to a recovery operation after a possible drowning in Rio Vista. The Solano County Sheriff's Office received the report around 4 p.m., and first responders arrived to the Sandy Beach Boat Launch to start a search and rescue operation for a 20-year-old Oakland man.
Fatal Shooting outside businesses near Delta College
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting at 11 a.m. near Delta College and some area shopping malls on Thursday. Police said that the male was found with a gunshot wound and medics pronounced him dead at the scene. San Joaquin Delta College notified their students […]
Student hurt during attempted robbery, fight near a Stockton high school
STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was hurt after an attempted robbery and fight in front of a downtown Stockton high school Wednesday, officials with the Stockton Unified School District said. Around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, a student at Stockton's Jane Frederick Continuation High School allegedly grabbed the gold chain of...
Authorities release surveillance image of missing California teen Kiely Rodni
Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee […]
worldatlas.com
7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park
One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
What happened to the State of Jefferson?
In Northern California and Southern Oregon there is a place not officially recognized by the United States, but felt in the hearts of many people who live there: the State of Jefferson.
iheart.com
Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location
A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
KTVU FOX 2
Asian-American residents sue Northern California county alleging racism and sweeping harassment campaign
YREKA, Calif. - Sweeping allegations of racial bias and intimidation targeting Asian-American community members were at the center of a class action lawsuit against Siskiyou County and its sheriff’s office. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday, alleged that for years, the county and its sheriff,...
westsideconnect.com
Outreach effort spreads the word for Gustine clinic
The newly opened Community Health Centers of America’s clinic in Gustine partnered with the Legacy Health Endowment and the Gustine Unified School District to give students and adults free vaccinations and physicals. The free events were held last week over two days, one at Gustine Middle School and one...
