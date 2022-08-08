This time of year always produces excitement for kids and adults in Cache County. August means it’s county fair season, providing an opportunity to get together for festivities and good ol’ fashioned family fun. From evenings spent taking in a top-notch PRCA rodeo, hours of carnival rides, stuffing ourselves with delicious treats, perusing vendor booths, watching live demonstrations, and viewing 4-H showcases, there’s easily something for every member of the family to enjoy at the Cache County Fair and Rodeo. For those who submit entries into judged contests, the county fair also provides an opportunity to bring home the coveted blue ribbon and a year’s worth of bragging rights.

