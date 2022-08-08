Read full article on original website
Prep girls soccer: Mustangs came storming back from 2-1 deficit
It wasn’t an ideal start for the Mustangs, but boy did they finish strong. Mountain Crest came storming back from a 2-1 halftime deficit by scoring five second-half goals on its way to a 6-2 road victory over 6A program Weber in a non-region girls soccer match on Tuesday.
NUL Baseball: Hornets, Blue Sox to square off in finals for 3rd straight year
Things were looking a bit dicey for the top-seeded Hornets for a lengthy portion of their showdown against the fourth-seeded Royals, but one massive inning was all they needed to punch their ticket to a third straight Northern Utah League championship series. Hyrum exploded for 13 runs in the top...
Seamons takes title at Preston City Amateur
Preston Golf and Country Club hosted the Preston City Amateur on August 5th and 6th. In the Championship Flight, Ryan Seamons played two excellent rounds of golf shooting 8-under par 63 in the first round in which he had 3 bogeys and then coming back and shooting a 6-under par 65 on a rain soaked Saturday to take the championship.
Craig Cunningham takes over as PHS head football coach
Preston High School welcomes Craig Cunningham as the varsity head football coach this season. Cunningham has been “married to a beautiful woman, Corina, for 31 years.” Though their three boys are grown and out of the house, they have two dogs that keep them company.
Ladies Day Golf
It was another beautiful summer day at the Montpelier Golf Course when the ladies league got together for their weekly play on August 3. Fourteen women showed up and played a regular scramble. The winning team of Rachel Tarbet, Rhonda Smith, and Cindy Raymond finished with a score of 37.
'A 200-year event': Torrential rainfall causes extensive flood damage in Bear River Valley
Drought has been the primary weather concern in the Bear River Valley this year, but a much different problem emerged suddenly and dramatically last week when a storm late Monday and early Tuesday brought drenching rains to the area, overwhelming drainage systems in parts of Tremonton and flooding many homes and businesses.
'Some positive energy': Diver finds lost family heirloom in Oneida Narrows
When Smithfield resident Brandy Smith went tubing at the Oneida Narrows, she was devastated when she lost her engagement ring — a family heirloom — after falling off her tube. Thankfully for her, a skilled diver with a passion for finding treasure came to her rescue.
Marilyn Atkinson's 90th birthday
Come celebrate Marilyn Atkinson’s 90th Birthday with us from 2-3 p.m. at the Franklin Idaho church house on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Marilyn was born August 10, 1932 to Milton and Alveretta Jorgensen in Lewiston, Utah.
Cattle drive expected to cause traffic delays in Logan Canyon
The U.S. Forest Service is alerting the public of expected traffic delays in Logan Canyon as a result of four-day cattle drive. In a news release from the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forests, permittees will begin moving their cattle up the canyon on Aug. 15. Over 1400 head of cattle will be moved from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Aug. 18.
Hilinski’s Hope Foundation visits USU, keeping son’s memory alive by breaking down mental health stigma
Parents of former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski have been giving “Tyler Talks” since their son died by suicide in 2018. Mark and Kym Hilinski center most of their talks around the unique challenges student-athletes face, coupled with the stigma surrounding mental health as a whole. As part...
Pickleball players get a new court at Adams Street Park
It took all of fifteen days from the word “Go,” uttered at the Montpelier city council meeting of July 20, for Steve Portela to deliver a complete, brand-new court for the city’s pickleball players. As public-works projects go, that’s a pretty quick turnaround.
Developing Town: Mickey Hart: Preston's own Mr. Music
Editorial Note: Part 284 of a series of further developments in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1928-34; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart. Hart Obituary) The Persiana Dance Hall opened in May of 1928 and...
Miller, Ruth Ann Morse
Miller Ruth Ann Morse Miller 85 Hyrum, Utah passed away August 9, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Montpelier Car Show: The Rides We Love
“No one knows how much blood, sweat, and tears went into that truck but me,” Dennis Jensen said, looking at the 1940 Plymouth pickup he brought from Preston for the car show in Montpelier July 30. Photos show the pickup was little more than a hulk when Jensen got...
DUP honors Franklin founders with gravesite markers
On Monday, Aug. 1, Debbie Chatterton saw the realization of a vision she had in the spring of this year. Chatterton knew she wanted to recognize and spotlight the original settlers of Franklin, and so her journey began.
Cache County Fair showcases 4-H programs
This time of year always produces excitement for kids and adults in Cache County. August means it’s county fair season, providing an opportunity to get together for festivities and good ol’ fashioned family fun. From evenings spent taking in a top-notch PRCA rodeo, hours of carnival rides, stuffing ourselves with delicious treats, perusing vendor booths, watching live demonstrations, and viewing 4-H showcases, there’s easily something for every member of the family to enjoy at the Cache County Fair and Rodeo. For those who submit entries into judged contests, the county fair also provides an opportunity to bring home the coveted blue ribbon and a year’s worth of bragging rights.
Corinne Comments: Expert shares lawn care tips; council OKs new water fees
In conjunction with concerns over water and its best usage, Corinne City Council enjoyed the advice from Shane Richards, USU water conservation specialist, and his ideas on best practices for lawn survival. Aeration, aeration, aeration, Richards urged for good grass growth. He also suggested keeping a water schedule, but cutting...
Drinkard, Corlyss Marsha
Drinkard Corlyss Marsha Drinkard 76 Logan passed away August 3, 2022. www.cvmortuary.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Lettor to the editor
I’m new in town, having moved to Montpelier in August of 2021. I apparently was overwhelmed by the actual task of moving so I lounged in the bed for a couple of months.
Council members, clerk argue legalities of info packets for upcoming vote on open-space bond, RAPZ tax
Discussion about mailing voters information regarding the upcoming vote on the council-approved open-space bond grew heated during Tuesday’s Cache County Council meeting. “To be among friends, how good it feels,” County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield said when he approached the council. Earlier discussion in the meeting had led to small disputes between the council and other county officials.
