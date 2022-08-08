ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Director Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and 'is in good spirits'

By Nardine Saad
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tNZM_0h9XqXiI00

Filmmaker Lars von Trier has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and is in “good spirits" while being treated for the symptoms of the brain disorder.

Th news came Monday from Zentropa Entertainment, the production company Von Trier co-founded with Peter Aalbæk Jensen in 1992.

“In agreement with Lars von Trier, Zentropa has chosen to publish that Lars has diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease,” Von Trier’s longtime producer Louise Vesth said in the production company's statement to Danish press.

The statement also announced that the "Melancholia" and "Nymphomaniac" writer-director will complete "The Kingdom Exodus," the third and final season of his acclaimed series "The Kingdom."

"Lars is in good spirits and is being treated for his symptoms and the work to complete THE KINGDOM EXODUS continues as planned," Vesth said.

Von Trier was diagnosed "just before the summer holidays" and the company shared the development in order to avoid any speculation about his health leading up to the show's premiere, the statement said. The 66-year-old will "only take part in interviews to a very limited extent" because of the illness.

"The Kingdom Exodus" will be released later this year, closing the haunted hospital saga that premiered on Danish public television in 1994. The final chapter is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, which kicks off Aug. 31 and will be distributed in North America and several other regions by Mubi, according to Variety

Von Trier's progressive disease, is caused by the degeneration of nerve cells and can lead to unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination, according to the National Institute of Health . Actor Michael J. Fox, boxer Muhammad Ali and singer Linda Ronstadt are among other high-profile people diagnosed with Parkinson's.

The Danish filmmaker is also known for directing "Antichrist," "Dogville" and the musical “Dancer in the Dark” (2000), which earned von Trier the Palme d’Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival. He was famously banned from the French Riviera-set festival for seven years after he said during a 2011 press conference for "Melancholia" that he “sympathized” with Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

He returned to the festival in 2018 to debut "The House That Jack Built."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Health
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay’s Girlfriend, Christina Pérez

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay from the Food Network has possibly found the one! Bobby Flay and his girlfriend, Christina Pérez, have been posting about their relationship on social media for a long time. Fans have observed that this relationship has positively impacted Bobby as he looks much happier now. After his last four relationships, fans are eager to know about Bobby Flay’s girlfriend, Christina Pérez. So, we reveal details about her in this Christina Pérez wiki.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

James Caan’s Cause of Death Revealed

James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Lars Von Trier
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Goes For A Ride On A Vespa In Santa Monica: Photos

Paris Jackson is living her best life. The only daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson was spotted zooming around on a Vespa in Santa Monica looking like she didn’t have a care in the world on Saturday, August 6. Rocking a funky crop top, bohemian chic jacket and ripped denim pants, the singer/actress/model took over the tony seaside town of Los Angeles.
SANTA MONICA, CA
ETOnline.com

Jack Osbourne Welcomes Fourth Daughter, First With Fiancée Aree Gearhart

Congrats are in order to Jack Osbourne, who welcomed his first child with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart!. The 36-year-old father of four took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that he and Aree welcomed their baby girl, Maple Artemis Osbourne on July 9. Maple weighed in at 7.13 pounds, and Jack added that "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cannes Film Festival#Zentropa Entertainment#Parkinson S Disease#Danish#The Melancholia#Mu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Clu Gulager, Star of The Tall Man and The Virginian, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his starring roles in ’60s Westerns such as The Tall Man and The Virginian, has died of natural causes. He was 93. The news was confirmed by the actor’s son on Facebook, in addition to a statement released by his daughter-in-law Diane Goldner. She said the actor was “surrounded by his loving family” at the time of his death. “Clu was as caring as he was loyal and devoted to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee nation, a rule-breaker, sharp and astute and on the side—always—of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Ashton Kutcher Says He's "Lucky to Be Alive" After Battling Rare Autoimmune Disorder

Watch: Mila Kunis NOT a Fan of Ashton Kutcher's Mustache in Vengeance. Ashton Kutcher is reflecting on his private battle with a rare health condition. On Aug. 8, Access Hollywood shared an exclusive sneak peek of the actor's upcoming episode on Running Wild with Bear Grylls, during which he detailed his diagnosis publicly for the first time. "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," he told host Bear Grylls of the condition, which involves inflammation of the blood vessels. "It took me like a year to build it all back up."
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
393K+
Followers
67K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy