ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Olivia Newton-John hailed as an ‘angelic voice’ following death aged 73

By Alex Green
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLr40_0h9XqWpZ00

Dame Olivia Newton-John has been hailed as an “angelic voice” who produced “stone cold classic” songs following her death aged 73.

The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends, her widower confirmed.

After news broke, famous names from the worlds of television, film and music paid tribute.

Dionne Warwick , who recorded a duet with Newton-John in 2006, tweeted: “Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir.

“Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most definitely miss her.

“She now Rests in the Arms of the Heavenly Father.”

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin recalled starring alongside Dame Olivia in the 1996 film It’s My Party, one of the first films to address the topic of Aids patients dying with dignity.

She said on Twitter: “I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton John.

“I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount.

“She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on It’s My Party. RIP dear, sweet Olivia.”

Hollywood star Antonio Banderas tweeted: “Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. Deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

American filmmaker and actor James Gunn called her his “first real crush” and revealed he previously bought her home in Malibu.

“Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John,” he tweeted.

“My first real crush as a kid.

“I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace.”

US actress Rosanna Arquette, who won a best supporting actress Bafta for her performance in 1985’s Desperately Seeking Susan, was also among those paying tribute.

She tweeted: “Fly with the angels Olivia Newton John.”

Filmmaker Edgar Wright, whose credits include Last Night in Soho and Baby Driver, added: “Olivia Newton John so completely dominated the charts and Top Of The Pops when I was a kid, it felt like she was pop music.

“And yes, Xanadu is still a stone cold classic song. RIP.”

Kiss co-founder and frontman Paul Stanley said in a brief tribute: “So very sad. She was everyone’s sweetheart.”

Actress Gabrielle Union described the impact on her of Dame Olivia’s performance in Grease.

“Grease is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan,” she said.

“Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count.

“Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says

Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John: Mystery of former boyfriend who ‘was found in Mexico’ after going missing for 12 years

The world of film and music has been rocked by news that Olivia Newton-John has died, aged 73.Successful music star Newton-John, who appeared opposite John Travolta in Grease, died of breast cancer.Her husband, John Easterling, announced the news on Monday (8 August), stating that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends”.Newton-John, who was known by many as Sandy in the 1978 musical film Grease, made headlines in 2017 when it was reported that her former boyfriend had been discovered after going missing for 12 years.Patrick McDermott disappeared while on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jane Seymour reveals Olivia Newton-John’s final days: ‘She just grabbed every single moment’

Close friend to Olivia Newton-John, Jane Seymour, has detailed the Hollywood veteran’s final days before her death at age 73.The actor’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday (8 August).The Grease star had battled breast cancer on and off for 30 years, and “passed away peacefully” surrounded by her family and friends.Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, actor Jane Seymour paid tribute to the life of her friend, who she said “grabbed every single moment.”Asked if her death was a shock to her loved ones, the former Bond girl said: “Actually, I...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosanna Arquette
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
James Gunn
Person
Dionne Warwick
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Marlee Matlin
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John shared touching Instagram post with her husband before her death

Olivia Newton-John shared a touching photograph of herself and her husband John Easterling just days before she died.The 73-year-old Grease star died on Monday (8 August) following a lengthy battle with breast cancer.Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page, writing: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”Over the weekend, Newton-John shared a photo of herself along with her husband where she can be seen smiling and cuddling up to him.Newton-John was wearing a...
CANCER
The Independent

Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’

Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall reach divorce settlement as former supermodel asks judge to dismiss case

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall have reached a divorce settlement hours after the former supermodel asked a California judge to cancel her case against the billionaire media mogul. The supermodel had cited “irreconcilable differences” with her 91-year-old husband when she initially filed to formally end their six-year marriage last month. Hall, whose married name is Jerry Murdoch, asked Los Angeles Superior Court to cancel the petition without prejudice on Wednesday (9 August), according to the Daily Mail. The court papers did not state why Hall, 66, filed them, or if the couple had reached a private divorce settlement.Hours later,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Angels#Pop Music#Angelic#British#Paramount
The Independent

Lance Armstrong marries longtime fiancée Anna Hansen at intimate ceremony in France

Lance Armstrong officially married his longtime partner, Anna Hansen, in an intimate wedding ceremony in France.On Tuesday, the 50-year-old former professional cyclist shared a series of photos from his nuptials at Château La Coste, a wedding venue based in Aix-en-Provence, on Instagram. In the caption of the post, he described his wedding as the “best day ever” and said how special it was to have his and Hansen’s children at the event.“Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong. So special having our kids there as well. It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears,” he...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline: A complete timeline of their relationship amid custody battle

It may be over a decade since Britney Spears and Kevin Federline ended their marriage, but the former couple continue to have their ups and downs amid a public custody battle over their two teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden.Their co-parenting struggles took a turn this week when Kevin Federline claimed their children were keeping their distance from Spears, who has been embracing her newfound freedom following the end of her 13-year long conservatorship and posting several nude images on social media. What’s more, the drama continues to grow as Spears’s current husband, Sam Asghari, speaks out against Federline...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Britney Spears explains why she thinks teenage sons decided to stop visiting her

Britney Spears has explained why she thinks her teenage sons decided to stop seeing her in an Instagram post.On Wednesday (10 August), the singer responded to claims made by her ex-husband Kevin Federline that their children were distancing themselves from her.In a pre-recorded interview for ITV, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, said that they had come to the decision due to the singer’s near-naked photos she posted on the social media site.Spears called the comments “hurtful”, and was supported by her husband Sam Asghari, who hit out at Federline.In a lengthy post she has...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Anne Heche ‘not expected to survive’ car crash

Anne Heche is “not expected to survive” her horrific car crash. The actress’ rep told Page Six Thursday night that she “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” due to the accident and “remains in a coma” at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California. “It has long been her choice to donate her organs,” her spokesperson shared, adding that she “is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.” Heche’s rep thanked the actress’ fans “for their kind wishes and prayers” as well as “the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses” who have cared for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Tiffany Haddish reveals she once turned down $10m offer for an endorsement post

Tiffany Haddish revealed she once turned down a multi-million dollar check for an endorsement deal because it didn’t align with her values.The actor and comedian is the latest cover star for Cosmopolitan’s Travel Issue. In the cover story, which was published on Thursday, Haddish admitted that she refused a $10m paycheck because their offer made her “feel like sh*t”.“I’ve turned down $10 million just to do a post because it didn’t represent my brand,” she told the outlet. “I turned down $10 million because my soul is worth more than that to me. My spirit, my integrity, how I...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Brooklyn Beckham shares how dad David Beckham reacted when he quit soccer

Brooklyn Beckham revealed his father’s supportive reaction after learning that his son was quitting his favourite sport, soccer.The 23-year-old aspiring chef shared in an interview with Variety on Wednesday how his dad reacted when he stepped away from soccer after being released from the Arsenal Club at 16.  “My dad wasn’t sad, because he was like, I just want you to be happy. But of course I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally two,” Brooklyn said.Brooklyn admitted that pursuing a career with the pressure of living up to his father’s legendary name was another...
SOCCER
The Independent

Kiely Rodni: New photo shows teen hours before she vanished from camp party as Gwyneth Paltrow joins search

Authorities have released a new photo of missing teen Kiely Rodni that was taken hours before she vanished from a party at a California campground. It’s been four days since 16-year-old Kiely was last seen around 12.30am on Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. On Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a new picture of Kiely captured by a surveillance camera at a Truckee business about six hours before she was last seen. In the photo, the Kiely is wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies pants with a black grommet belt, and black Vans.The...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Selena Gomez’s best body positivity moments: ‘I am perfect the way I am’

Throughout her career thus far, Selena Gomez has shared her candid thoughts about self love and body positivity with her fans.Whether through one-on-one interviews or her popular TikTok page, 30-year-old Gomez isn’t afraid to speak out about being comfortable in her own skin and how she keeps her confidence up. Here are some of the beloved body positivity advocate’s best moments so far. How she was inspired by body-shaming experiencesDuring an interview with Extra TV back in 2015, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer opened up about a point in her life where she received a lot of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon star on character’s racist backlash: ‘I’m not an expert on racism but I’m very experienced in receiving it’

House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint spoke about the racist backlash he received after news broke of his casting in the Game of Thrones prequel.Toussaint stars as Corlys Velaryon, also known as “The Sea Snake”. In George RR Martin’s source material, the Velaryons are described as having pale skin, silver hair and purple eyes, however, the clan has been reimagined in the series to allow for more diverse casting in the roles of noble Black seafarers, who are the wealthiest family in Westeros.The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon host Jason Concepcion said as a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harrison Ford’s original Han Solo blaster expected to fetch £410,000 at auction

Han Solo’s original blaster, used by Harrison Ford in Star Wars: A New Hope, is expected to fetch up to 500,000 dollars (£410,000) when it goes under the hammer later this month.The prop firearm, which was previously missing and presumed lost, was rediscovered by Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC), and will be available at the company’s premier auction.The gun is the sole surviving blaster prop remaining of the three used for filming the original Star Wars trilogy, according to RIAC.The pre-auction estimate for Han Solo’s BlasTech DL-44 Heavy Blaster is 300-500,000 dollars (£245-410,000).The prop was based on the German-made Mauser...
MOVIES
The Independent

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan explains why she loves to tell people she’s related to Mindy Kaling

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has opened up about her relationship with her boss, Mindy Kaling, and revealed why she loves to convince people that she’s “related” to the actor.The 20-year-old actor - who is the star of Kaling’s hit Netflix show Never Have I Ever - discussed her bond she shares with the 43-year-old producer during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.After noting that she’s received advice from Kaling, Ramakrishnan revealed how much she loves to make people feel “awkward” by convincing them that she and the Office star are “related”.“My favourite thing, though, is to try...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Yellowjackets: Lauren Ambrose cast as adult Van in season 2

Lauren Ambrose has been cast to play the adult version of Van in season two of Yellowjackets.The first season of the hit psychological drama series followed a group of women who survived a plane crash during their high school soccer days in the 1990s. After 19 months of being stranded in the remote Canadian wilderness, they turn into warring clans.On Thursday (11 August), Showtime announced that Ambrose, the former Six Feet Understar, is set to portray Van during her adult years. The teenage Van is portrayed by Liv Hewson, who has been promoted to a series regular in the...
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

787K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy