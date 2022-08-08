ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Royal trolls try to hijack moving photo of Meghan Markle posted by Tyler Perry

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bx4M5_0h9XqVwq00

Royal trolls online have hijacked and criticised a touching photo of Meghan Markle , posted by her pal Tyler Perry last week for her birthday.

On his social media accounts on Friday , the 52-year-old actor shared a tribute to the Duchess of Sussex, one day after she turned 41. In the caption, he expressed how he’s watched her “endure” big things and acknowledged how “proud” he is to see her, Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, so “happy”.

“I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years,” he wrote. “I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I’m so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan.”

The image Perry posted also featured Meghan on her tour in South Africa in 2019, where she can be seen kissing a young girl on the hand.

However, on Twitter, people have taken a closer look at the photo and claimed the Duchess wasn’t actually kissing the girl’s hand, before throwing insults at her.

“Did you not notice she’s kissing her own hand instead of the child? Everything about this woman is fake,” one person wrote, while another person also called the photo out and accused her of not “liking children”.

Other people also slammed Perry for calling Meghan a princess and expressed that they were “disappointed” in him for his loyalty to her.

On the other hand, many of Perry’s followers praised him and his friendship with Meghan, one of whom on Instagram wrote: “You are a blessing...May you be blessed for always standing for what is right. Happiest birthday to Meghan. She is a very strong woman…She is loved by many.”

Meghan and Perry’s friendship first made headlines in 2020, when the actor allowed Prince Harry and Meghan to stay at his house in Hollywood, following their move from the US to Canada.

During a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey , Meghan explained how Perry offered to help her and her husband, after their decision to move to the US went public.

“We needed a house and he offered his security as well, so it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do”, she said of Perry.

Along with the â€‹â€‹A Madea Homecoming star, other people who publicly wished Meghan a happy birthday Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Comments / 40

Moni B.
3d ago

I don't care how rich or famous Tyler Perry or anyone else is, he is INCORRECT in addressing Meghan Markle as "Princess Meghan". The standalone Princess title is reserved only for blood princesses, and MM is NOT one of them. Even MM's idol, Diana, should not have been called "Princess Diana". She was really "HRH Diana, Princess of Wales". Prince Harry's wife is "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex". "HRH" may still be associated with MM, but once she abandoned her duties as a Senior Royal she can NO LONGER USE the honorific term.

Reply(8)
30
Guest
2d ago

46th birthday. She’s not kidding anybody. Fancy makeovers and all the botox in the world won’t change what is in her heart. Her heart is full of hate.

Reply(2)
14
nyc
2d ago

Well somebody better phone the Queen and tell her her grandson's birth certificate in incorrect; somehow that pesky title of Princess appears 😃

Reply
3
Related
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'

Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
OK! Magazine

Thomas Markle Jr. Says He'll Quit America If Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Went Into Politics

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't officially announced they are moving into the political world, but if and when the time comes, her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., would leave the country immediately. “You’re going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point,” he said.“The Sussexes need to stick to rescuing chickens in Montecito and stay out of politics.”Thomas Jr. also added that he would "move to the U.K."...
CELEBRITIES
activebeat.com

Rare Pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle You Haven’t Seen Before

Being a member of the royal family means a life in the spotlight. For Meghan and Harry, this has definitely been the case, even after they stepped away from their public royal roles to live a more private lifestyle. Throughout the course of their relationship, the pair have been magnets for photographers and royal fans. While you may think you’ve seen quite a few photos of Meghan and Harry, you’d be surprised at some of the rare photos from behind-the-scenes that you haven’t seen before. From their royal tours, to spontaneous visits to various organizations, and special moments of affection in between, follow along for our roundup of rare photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that you may have never seen.
WORLD
shefinds

This Strapless Jumpsuit Meghan Markle Just Wore In NYC May Be Too Sexy For The Royal Family—But We Think It's So Chic!

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for dinner at Locanda Verde in New York there was just one thing on our minds; Meghan’s stunning monochrome jumpsuit! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, looked incredible in the black and white Gabriela Hearst number (it’s the ‘Vicky’ jumpsuit, and currently retails for $4790 for anyone who’s interested) but as chic as it was, it did actually break royal sartorial rules!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Hijack#Trolls#Uk
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'They Knew Everything': Meghan Markle Blamed For Spreading Prince William 'Cheating Rumors,' Source Claims

Meghan Markle was skeptical of Victoria Beckham for leaking stories about her relationship with Prince Harry to the press, but now an insider claims the 40-year-old former actress was doing the same thing when it came to Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. “In 2019 when rumors about William cheating were all over the American press, everyone suspected Meghan,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Meghan and Prince Harry were just married and living in England. They knew everything that was happening within the royal household.”“Meghan had a strange obsession with William and Kate’s marriage,” the insider continues. “She always...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tatler.com

Prince Harry’s ex, Cressida Bonas, is pregnant with her first child

There's a baby boom in Chelsea, as Cressida Bonas becomes the latest socialite to reveal that she is pregnant. The actress and model debuted her baby bump at the wedding of Lady Tatiana Mountbatten last weekend, which she attended with her husband of two years, Harry Wentworth-Stanley. He is the step-brother of the bride, with his mother, the Marchioness of Milford Haven, married to Tatiana's father.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry’s Ex Reportedly Broke Up with Him After Being “Spooked” By Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prior to marrying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had two serious girlfriends—Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas who, like Meghan, was an actress. After reportedly being introduced by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, in 2014 Harry and Cressida were in the midst of their two-year relationship when a book claims that Cressida broke up with Harry after becoming “spooked” in the aftermath of a royal tour undertaken by Harry’s brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, deciding that the pressure of royal life was just too much for her, The Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth Struggling To Contain ‘Toxic’ Sussexes Rift Ahead Harry Memoir Release - Royal Expert

Tom Bower, a royal biographer, believes it has become "impossible" to contain the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the British Royal Family. Express UK reported that Tom Bower recently made the claims. It comes after the release of his new book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors," wherein he printed several assertions about the former working royals.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

787K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy