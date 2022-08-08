Royal trolls try to hijack moving photo of Meghan Markle posted by Tyler Perry

Royal trolls online have hijacked and criticised a touching photo of Meghan Markle , posted by her pal Tyler Perry last week for her birthday.

On his social media accounts on Friday , the 52-year-old actor shared a tribute to the Duchess of Sussex, one day after she turned 41. In the caption, he expressed how he’s watched her “endure” big things and acknowledged how “proud” he is to see her, Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, so “happy”.

“I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years,” he wrote. “I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I’m so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan.”

The image Perry posted also featured Meghan on her tour in South Africa in 2019, where she can be seen kissing a young girl on the hand.

However, on Twitter, people have taken a closer look at the photo and claimed the Duchess wasn’t actually kissing the girl’s hand, before throwing insults at her.

“Did you not notice she’s kissing her own hand instead of the child? Everything about this woman is fake,” one person wrote, while another person also called the photo out and accused her of not “liking children”.

Other people also slammed Perry for calling Meghan a princess and expressed that they were “disappointed” in him for his loyalty to her.

On the other hand, many of Perry’s followers praised him and his friendship with Meghan, one of whom on Instagram wrote: “You are a blessing...May you be blessed for always standing for what is right. Happiest birthday to Meghan. She is a very strong woman…She is loved by many.”

Meghan and Perry’s friendship first made headlines in 2020, when the actor allowed Prince Harry and Meghan to stay at his house in Hollywood, following their move from the US to Canada.

During a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey , Meghan explained how Perry offered to help her and her husband, after their decision to move to the US went public.

“We needed a house and he offered his security as well, so it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do”, she said of Perry.

Along with the â€‹â€‹A Madea Homecoming star, other people who publicly wished Meghan a happy birthday Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.