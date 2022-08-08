ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Newton-John death: James Gunn and Nigella Lawson among stars to pay tribute to Grease icon

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
 3 days ago

James Gunn and Nigella Lawson are among the stars who have paid tribute to Grease icon Olivia Newton-John, after the actor died aged 73 from cancer.

Newton-John – best known for her role as the sweet, kind Sandy in the hit 1978 musical – died this morning (8 August) at her home in Southern California, according to her official Facebook page. Read live updates on the story here.

Many stars, including Newton-John’s Grease co-star John Travolta , have reacted to the news.

“Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John,” posted Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. “My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace.”

Chef Nigella Lawson posted: “Her memory is already a blessing.”

Coda star Marlee Matlin wrote: “I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton-John. I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount. She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on It’s My Party . RIP dear, sweet Olivia.”

Community ’s Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted: “Olivia Newton-John has died. That’s it. I’m done guys. Heartbroken doesn’t even BEGIN to cover it. I ADORED her. I hate this so much. She was only 73. What is going on?!”

Newton-John is survived by her husband John Easterling, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, sister Sarah Newton-John and brother Toby Newton-John.

