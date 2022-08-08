ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

Georgia police hunting suspect who the Internet thinks is Bradley Cooper’s double

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHeWX_0h9XqSIf00

Police in Georgia are trying to identify a man who allegedly shoplifted from a Home Depot store - and the Internet thinks it is Bradley Cooper ’s double.

The Henry County Police Department posted a photo of the suspect to its Facebook page and people cannot believe the resemblance to the Oscar winner.

Investigators say that the man allegedly stole a Bosch Rotary Laser Kit, valued at $600, from the Home Depot store in McDonough, Georgia.

“He should be easy to find. VERY recognizable,” one commenter said.

“Well, this is easy. Bradley Cooper. There ya go,” wrote another.

And another added: “Dang. Is that Bradley Cooper?”

“I came to comment that it looked like Bradley Cooper. Glad I wasn’t alone. But seriously is this not a prank!? Is it not BC!?” Added another.

“Bradley Cooper that you?!?!?” wrote another.

The department has not given any update on the case since posting the picture at the end of July.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 arrested after tossing footballs filled with drugs into south Ga. jail

IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in south Georgia tried to throw a touchdown pass last week, but came up just short. The South Central Drug Task Force, which focuses on narcotics in Irwin County, says two people stuffed three footballs with drugs and other contraband. The suspects then threw the footballs into the jail in an attempt to smuggle their contents inside.
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Remains of Georgia man whose been missing since 2016 found in pond

Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has said he believes Powell was robbed and the robbers burned the truck to conceal evidence.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
Mcdonough, GA
Crime & Safety
Henry County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Henry County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Cooper
Newnan Times-Herald

Former Coweta sheriff candidate Callaway dead at 47

Former Coweta County sheriff candidate Jimmy Callaway has passed away unexpectedly at age 47. Callaway reportedly was found dead of natural causes on Monday during a law enforcement conference in Savannah. The Morrow Police Department, where Callaway served as chief from 2016-20, announced his death on Facebook late Monday. “Chief...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
DORAVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Police#Internet#Home Depot#Bosch Rotary Laser Kit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJCL

Police: 2 people dead, 4 injured after mass shooting at Georgia park

ATLANTA — (CNN) -- A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney...
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished overnight

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing, endangered 15-year-old girl. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Damitz was last seen at her home in the Cane Bay area of Berkeley County on Tuesday around 9 p.m. She left home on foot and has not had any contact with her family.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Independent

The Independent

787K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy