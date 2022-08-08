ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Civic Art Collection Selects: SYEP Intern Anh Sy

By April Jingco
Art is an amazing creative invention. All of the artworks below – all curated from the Seattle Civic Art Collection – are pieces I chose because they represent myself, my dream, and my aspirations for my future and world.

Changing of the Bay, Alyson McCrink

Why I chose it: I love the mysterious color of water, of the ocean. So beautiful!

A State of Mind, Maya Milton

Why I chose it: Women are such precious stones. Beautiful. Easily Broken. And strong, too.

Wildflower Wolves, Michelle Zeidman

Why I chose it: Bright & colorful pathway. Lights up the way I go home.

Mother Earth and the Northwest, Blanca Santander

Why I chose it: Mother Earth gives us life and places to live. We have to be grateful and treasure it. Gratitude!

Road to Spring Pasture, Emily Wood

Why I chose it: This is my dream home where I want to build my own house and live for my whole life. Peaceful, simple, and homely.

Pretty Paper, Cathy Fields

Why I chose it: Pretty paper should be used to make pretty things, to make life and the world prettier.

Falling Leaves, Adrienne La Faye

Why I chose it: This seems like another side of the world — “heaven.” It looks like a famous scene in a movie I watched called “Tam sinh tam the thap ly dao hoa” — a ten miles of peach blossoms garden.

About Anh

NgocAnh “Anh” is currently a junior at Evergreen High School and is a Seattle Youth Employment Program (SYEP) intern working at the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture. Prior joining the communication team, Anh was also an SYEP intern at the Central Area Senior Center, working as an Activity Assistant. Anh is grateful and honored to be a part of the communication team where she explores how the arts and technology work to support her future career goals.

Anh is a Vietnamese immigrant and moved to the U.S. in 2018 with her family. She loves to create art such as drawing, painting, cooking, playing instruments, photography, etc.

