CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was stabbed on the CTA Red Line platform at Fullerton Avenue. Police said the 37-year-old victim got into an argument with a woman while riding the train southbound. After they both got off the train, the woman stabbed the man twice in the neck with a sharp object. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition. Police are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO