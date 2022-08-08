Read full article on original website
MysticalMichael
3d ago
Will someone who knows their identity please inform the police so that they can no longer be a threat to the community. They are not your friends.
Reply(3)
11
Randy Schmalgemeier
3d ago
No way! Those two are good boys! Suspect 2 was going to be a veterinarian! Suspect 1 was overheard talking about how he wanted to run for Senate!
Reply(1)
10
Manny Galvan
2d ago
Looks like a clear cut case of racial profiling to me! These two are obviously European exchange honor students, here for studies & research! 😎
Reply(1)
7
Related
3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden plead not guilty
The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
Man stabbed by woman on CTA Red Line platform: police
CHICAGO — A man was seriously injured after being stabbed at a CTA Red Line station on the city’s North Side. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said a 37-year-old man was riding southbound on a Red Line train, when he began arguing with a […]
fox32chicago.com
2 shot in Little Village alley
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded in an alley Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The men, ages 47 and 27, were standing near a car around 10:40 p.m. in an alley in the 2800 block of South Homan Avenue where someone walked up and started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Man, 19, shot in leg in Washington Heights
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot in Washington Heights Thursday morning. The shooting occurred in the 9500 block of South Lowe. At about 11 a.m., the 19-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached, Chicago police said. An offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Pair shot on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two 18-year-olds were shot early Thursday on the Near West Side. The pair was standing in the street around 1:39 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police. One of them was shot in the leg and the other...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in deadly shooting in Brighton Park alley
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in the murder of another man this June in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Sebastian Aguilar, 37, is accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Mario Leyva around 10 p.m. in an alley in the 330 block of South Western Avenue, police said. Leyva suffered...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed in the neck on Red Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and seriously wounded after getting into an argument on the CTA Red Line Tuesday on Chicago's North Side. The 37-year-old was riding southbound on a Red Line train around 10:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with a female that carried over to the Fullerton station platform, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot and critically wounded during argument in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded during an argument Thursday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The woman was inside a vehicle with a male around 7:29 a.m. when they began arguing in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue, according to Chicago police. The male...
fox32chicago.com
Family files lawsuit as Pilsen mom remains on life-support after I-55 road-rage shooting involving off-duty Ch
CHICAGO - A Pilsen woman remains on life-support after she was shot during an exchange of gunfire between her boyfriend and an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. A lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the officer fired first during the road-rage incident, striking Lizbeth Urbina in the...
Man stabbed on CTA Red Line platform at Fullerton Avenue
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was stabbed on the CTA Red Line platform at Fullerton Avenue. Police said the 37-year-old victim got into an argument with a woman while riding the train southbound. After they both got off the train, the woman stabbed the man twice in the neck with a sharp object. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition. Police are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with having gun on CTA platform
CHICAGO - Charges have been filed against a Chicago man who was allegedly concealing a gun on a CTA platform Tuesday morning in the South Loop. Police said 22-year-old Erion Harrington was seen clutching at his waistband area where he was apparently concealing a gun around 1 a.m. on the Harrison Red Line platform.
fox32chicago.com
Five-time convicted felon with 2 open cases accused of robbing man on Chicago train
CHICAGO - A man with five prior felony convictions and two pending felony cases in Wisconsin was arrested for allegedly robbing a man on a Chicago train early Tuesday morning. Prosecutor Tilesha Jackson said a 40-year-old man was riding a Red Line train when suspect Dontrell Hollie, 29, commented on the man’s bag before forcibly taking it from him, according to CWBChicago.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago girl struck by gunfire while taking driver's ed behind-the-wheel course
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot and injured during driver’s ed in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Thursday. The teen’s mom spoke with FOX 32 and said her daughter was taking her last driving exam when gunshots rang out around noon. "She was just still in shock,...
fox32chicago.com
Surveillance video shows Chicago carjacking with child inside vehicle
CHICAGO - A one-year-old boy was found safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 12:50 p.m., police say a 51-year-old man left his parked black Audi SUV on the street in the 0-100 block of E. 23rd Street. Witnesses said he walked into an autobody shop to discuss a quick estimate, when seconds later an unknown second vehicle pulled up.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman offers $5K reward after dogs, car stolen in River North
CHICAGO - A woman is searching for her vehicle and two dogs after thieves climbed through her sunroof and took off in the car Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 700 block of North Wells. At about 3 p.m., the 33-year-old woman parked her black SUV on the street...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, reported missing for months from Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Keon Matthews, 25, was last seen on March 4 near the area of Western Avenue and Adams Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. Matthews is 6-foot-3,...
Boy, 5, critically injured after being struck by 2 cars on Far NW Side, CPD says
A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by two cars on the Far Northwest Side Wednesday night.
fox32chicago.com
Driver sought in Evanston hit-and-run that damaged several vehicles
EVANSTON, Ill. - A driver crashed their car into several vehicles, causing minor injuries Thursday afternoon in north suburban Evanston. Evanston police said the crashes took place just after noon in the 700 block of Chicago Avenue. Descriptions of the vehicle and the driver have not been given. The southbound...
Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said 5-year-old Taha was hit by two drivers, but only one stopped.
Car stolen with 1-year-old inside on Near South Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 1-year-old boy is safe after a car he was in was stolen on the Near South Side Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 42