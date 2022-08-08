American International Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.04 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $3.78. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.19 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $14.44 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.9 billion.

American International Group shares have decreased 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $52.27, a climb of almost 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

