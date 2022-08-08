Marriott: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $136 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.97. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.87 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The timeshare company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

Marriott expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.47 to $10.35 per share.

