ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Qualys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $26.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $119.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to 87 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $124.5 million to $125.1 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.55 per share, with revenue ranging from $488 million to $489.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QLYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QLYS

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Snapshot#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Qualys Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
Benzinga

Why Alibaba-Backed Fintech Paytm Plunged 6% Today

Shares of Indian digital payments service provider Paytm, backed by SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, fell close to 6% on Friday following a proxy advisory firm's opposition to the re-appointment of its CEO and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new guidelines for digital lending apps.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy