Qualys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $26.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $119.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to 87 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $124.5 million to $125.1 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.55 per share, with revenue ranging from $488 million to $489.5 million.

