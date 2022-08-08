Principal Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $3.06 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $11.94. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.65 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $6.66 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.14 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFG