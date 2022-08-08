Northwest Pipe Co.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) _ Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) on Monday reported profit of $9.7 million in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The steel pipe maker posted revenue of $118.5 million in the period.

