PlayAGS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $1.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The gaming industry supplier posted revenue of $76.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.4 million.

PlayAGS shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.22, a fall of 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGS