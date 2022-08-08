ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Man charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Fire

By Eve Sampson, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

A Paw Paw Man has been charged with setting fire to a Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood clinic in late July.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced in a news release late last week that his office would be charging 25-year-old Joshua Brereton with arson. If convicted, Brereton faces a mandatory five-year minimum sentence and up to 20 years in prison for setting the July 31 fire.

According to Planned Parenthood, the health center was closed at the time of the fire, which was quickly extinguished. Planned Parenthood reported no injuries to employees or patients and little damage to the building. The center was able to reopen for after small repairs.

Examination of Planned Parenthood video surveillance showed that around 4 p.m., a man, now identified by the U.S. Attorney's office as Brereton, ignited exterior bushes with fuel before lighting a starter log, throwing it onto the roof of the building and fleeing the scene.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, the complaint against Brereton alleges that an hour before setting fire to the building, Brereton bought citronella torch fuel, a Duraflame starter log, a utility lighter, and a hat similar to the one the suspect was seen wearing on Planned Parenthood's security footage.

The complaint also references a YouTube video Brereton posted prior to the incident, where he calls abortion "genocide," and compares abortion policy to America's historical sanctioning of chattel slavery.

This is not the first instance of property destruction surrounding the Michigan fight over reproductive rights. In June, a building housing U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg's campaign office, as well as the office of anti-abortion group Jackson Right to Life, was vandalized.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Man charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Fire

