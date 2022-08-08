ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICU Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) _ ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $7.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Clemente, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $561 million in the period.

ICU Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.20 to $6.80 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICUI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICUI

