OBITUARY FOR ERIC SHOCKEY
Eric Shockey, age 35 of Sulphur Springs, TX passed away on August 9, 2022 in his sleep at his residence. The memorial service will be held at a later date. Eric was born on November 22, 1986 in Sulphur Springs, TX to Bill and Debbie (Riddle) Shockey. He worked as a health care provider and was a manager at Pizza Hut.
OBITUARY FOR RICKY REED
A funeral service for Ricky Reed, age 73, will be held at Murray Orwosky Funeral Home on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00AM. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service, 9:00 to 10:00AM on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Officiating will be Brother Bobby Joe Keller. Serving as pall bearers will be Johnny Reed, Howard Wolf, Randal Reed, Richard Reed, Jerry Keller and Jackie Reed. Mr. Reed passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Carriage House Manor in Sulphur Springs, TX.
Obituary for Jerry Crabtree
Memorial service for Jerry Crabtree, age 77 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 10:00A.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Stinson and Jeff Harris officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Tubb, Jeremy Tubb, Bill Holden, Tommy Anderson and Tony Wilks. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Crabtree passed away on August 7, 2022 at Carriage House Manor.
Obituary for Mary Junell Ross
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary Junell Ross. She peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Junell was born on May 10, 1932, in Yantis, Texas. She was the oldest child of three. Her parents, Clyde and Pauline Foster, would often tell stories of what life was like growing up in the small town, where her parents worked at the Whitson Canning Factory. As a young girl, Junell and her family would spend time in Whitewright during the summer months picking cotton for income. Junell attended school in Yantis, in high school she went to the 4H Convention in a dress she made. She met the love of her life, Delwin at the age of 16 after being introduced by friends. Junell left a note for family that she wouldn’t be home to tend to the cows and married Delwin on September 3,1948, in Hopkins County. They settled into married life and soon welcomed their first child Kathy in 1950. In 1951, they rounded out their family when their son James was born. Junell’s life soon revolved around her children, husband, and their household. She spent the next decades filling her days working at Munvees sewing factory and retiring from H D Lee as a quality control operator. She was involved with her community through her church and the Twentieth Century Club. Junell and Delwin drove for the local Ford dealership picking up and delivering cars during retirement while taking care of their family and loved ones.
Obituary for Merida Mabe
Funeral services for Merida Cowser Mabe, age 89, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Landers officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery with Ian Herron, Randy Herrron Jr., and other volunteers serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., prior to service. Merida passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 26, 1933, in Pickton, TX, the daughter of Marvlin and Eva Phillips Cowser. She married Roger Lee Mabe on December 11, 1953, in Sulphur Springs, TX. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2015. Merida was a member of First Baptist Church where she was very active in the choir, church library, and played piano for N.H. Ministry Services. She loved working on genealogy, sewing, and crochet.
Obituary for Phillip Haskell Wilburn
Phillip Haskell Wilburn, aged 77, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his longtime home in Sulphur Springs. Phillip was born on October 17, 1944, in Saltillo, Texas the son of J. W. Wilburn and Golden Swinford Wilburn. Phillip is survived by his wife of almost 56 years Ruby Mae Thompson. They wed on August 23, 1966, in Commerce, Texas and later welcomed two sons Phillip and Adam.
Hopkins County Schools First Day
Obituary for Loren G. Seely
Loren G. Seely, 79, left his earthly life on August 9, 2022. He was born in Cherokee, Iowa to Maxwell G. & Florence (Rupp) Seely on January 24, 1943. Loren was preceded in death by his parents & brother, Robert Seely. Mass of Christian. Burial will be on Friday, August...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 8/8
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 8, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Back to School. Are you going through the checklist of things to take...
SSISD Board briefs for August 2022
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, August 8, 2022. No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS. Veronica Arnold presented information re: Food Services purchasing for 2022-2023 school year. 2022-2023 Faculty/Adult Visitor meal...
Chamber Connection for 8/3 by Butch Burney
Monday, Aug. 15, is the final day to get your applications in if you are interested in being in this year’s Leadership Sulphur Springs class. Leadership Sulphur Springs is a community leadership development program sponsored by the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce. The course was created in 1989 with the concept of offering leadership training and community involvement for emerging business and community leaders. It is a nine-month session, with meetings held once a month.
Obituary for Danny Posey
Memorial Service for Danny Posey, age 80 of Tyler, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at League St Church of Christ with Buddy Wiggins officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Posey passed away on July 27, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler.
Twogether in Texas marriage seminar by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Are you engaged to be married? Are you seriously dating? Are you married, but need a boost? If you said ‘yes’ to any of these, then I have a great opportunity for you. Twogether in Texas Marriage Education workshop is being offered on Saturday, August 13, 8:30 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office – Hopkins County. The address is 1200 W. Houston, Sulphur Springs. We are located next door to the Southwest Dairy Museum and directly in front of the Hopkins County Civic Center.
AgriLife’s Hicks Receives State Honors for educational programming
Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension Agent, recently returned from the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences state conference with awards in hand. The Healthy Texas Award was presented at the TEAFCS Awards ceremony in Decatur, TX, with Extension professionals from across the state in attendance. Her leadership with the Community Health/Wellness Alliance to conduct sessions at summer student day camps led to impressive results. It all started when the usual “Kids’ Camp: Fun, Food, Fitness” was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. However, the Sulphur Springs ISD developed a summer day camp in 2020 for students which has taken place each summer since then. Additional opportunities for Hicks and her collaborators surfaced as Cumby ISD added a camp program to its summer schedule in 2022. Hicks and her team jumped in to assist in leading sessions.
Obituary for Verdon Raymond Graves
Verdon Raymond Graves, age 94, of Sulphur Springs, passed away in the early morning hours of July 21, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was born December 7, 1927, in the Teagarden Community, a rural area near Alva, Woods County, Oklahoma, the third son to parents Boyd Miles Graves and Elsie Armstrong McCorkle Graves.
Obituary for Ron “Smitty” Smitheart
Memorial service for Ron “Smitty” Smitheart Sr., age 78 of Emory, TX will be held at a later date. Mr. Smitheart passed away on July 25, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs. Ron was born on December 12, 1943 in Lufkin, TX to Ocie Lee...
Cumby Trojans Football Preview
The Cumby Trojans had a great day of practice Wednesday, as they march closer to their upcoming season opener. With Coach Tom Dracos back at the helm, the Trojans are ready to get back to the winning ways they had during his tenure, after going 3-12 under a different regime the last two seasons.
Surviving drought with forage by Mario Villarino
Surviving drought requires planning for it. Your plan should include strategies for finances, grazing management and stock reduction, as well as for vegetation recovery after the drought ends. It is important to implement a grazing plan that promotes vegetation recovery. For example, if warm-season grasses have been extremely stressed by...
Obituary for Bruce Welch
Memorial service for Bruce Welch, age 63 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on July 28, 2022 at First Baptist Church. Pallbearers will be Brad Holland, Brad Fain, James Wilson(brother-in-law), Phil Moore, David Phillips, Zack Jones, Perry Woolsey and James Wilson(friend). Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Holland, John Holland, Ian Wells, Jody Pair, Chance VanWinkle, Tyler Law, Jordan Ramey, Carlos Amaya, Cody Bogard. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on July 27, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Welch passed away on July 24, 2022 at his residence.
SSHS Homecoming parade returns after 20-year-hiatus with Dial Study Club
The Dial Study Club is excited to revive a much-loved tradition – the annual Sulphur Springs Homecoming parade! This year’s parade will be held on Thursday, September 22nd at 6:30pm, and the parade theme is School Spirit. Previously, Sulphur Springs has suffered from a lack of a homecoming...
