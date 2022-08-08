ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Montrose Environmental: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Monday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its second quarter.

The North Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $139.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.9 million.

Montrose Environmental expects full-year revenue in the range of $520 million to $570 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEG

