Emergency Communications Center can now use real-time video to help locate callers in crisis
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center has made a major step in responding to emergencies. Those who are in a crisis now have the ability to call 911 using real-time video calls, which can help emergency responders to respond much quicker and easier. The ECC already...
Local company selected for state program focused on domestic growth
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-area business has been accepted into a program for companies that want to grow their domestic sales. Innovative Software Solutions, a technology solutions provider, has been accepted into the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Economic Gardening program. The Charlottesville Office of Economic Development...
Officials prepare for test of emergency alert sirens at North Anna
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People living in the area of the North Anna Power Station may hear the sirens go off next week. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, local officials, and Dominion Energy will be conducting a quarterly test of the early warning siren system around the station on Aug. 17.
Discover Black Cville earns national recognition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville program has earned national recognition for its community-building efforts. The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau reports the Discover Black Cville initiative received a U.S. Travel Association’s national Destiny Award. According to a release, this award program spans multiple categories and is...
Crews respond to fire in Crozet community
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Multiple emergency crews have responded to the scene of a structure fire in Crozet. The fire occurred on Old Trail Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. At this time, there is no word on any injuries or the amount of damage. People are asked...
Upcoming hiring event in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Job seekers in Orange County are invited to attend an upcoming hiring event. The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center in Orange County will be hosting the event on Sept. 20 at the Orange Train Depot. Hiring managers from...
Researchers find 'fingerprint' of nerve cells that may help people dealing with issues swallowing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Every year, about half a million Americans will have their lives impacted by problems swallowing. These esophageal motility disorders can lead to problems such as dehydration, malnutrition, pneumonia and choking. According to a release, these kinds of disorders affect the way the muscles of the...
JABA social engagement program recognized
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local organization that helps area adults with disabilities and the elderly stay active has been recognized on a national level. During the USAging Annual Conference in Texas, the Jefferson Area Board for Aging received an Aging Innovations and Achievement Award for its At Home with JABA Program.
Partnership to boost colorectal cancer screenings expanding
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A partnership aims to boost colorectal cancer screening rates in southwest Virginia. The University of Virginia Health System says a successful pilot program is growing. According to a release, the Community Health Center of the New River Valley is expanding its partnership with the UVA...
Derriere de Soie donating percentage to Charlottesville Free Clinic
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Derriere de Soie will be holding a Shop for a Cause event this week to benefit the Charlottesville Free Clinic. The local, woman-owned and gender-inclusive bra-fitting and intimate apparel store will donate a percentage of its sales from Aug. 11 through Aug, 13 to highlight health care needs that predominantly affect women, such as breast and cervical care.
Haven Board announces new executive director
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new executive director at a local organization that helps people experiencing homelessness and extreme poverty. The Board of the Haven announced on Tuesday that Anna Mendez has been hired for the role. According to a release, she has worked as the executive...
Hundreds of kids walking to school this year due to bus driver shortage in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- New school walk zones are up and in place in the city. Due to a bus driver shortage, hundreds of children will be walking to and from school each day. The Charlottesville School Board says it has hired school crossing guards to help keep kids...
BWRT kicks off fall series with luncheon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time, the Business Women’s Round Table will be holding a Connections Luncheon. The BWRT, which was founded in 2004, aims to elevate the presence of women professionals by honoring, engaging and inspiring them. This works to drive business and economic and...
Second listening session on climate action plan coming up
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville officials will be hosting a listening session on Wednesday about the city's climate action plan. This will be the second listening session the city has held, during which community members are invited to participate in the conversation about climate. The city says individuals and...
Charlottesville Heart Walk to be discontinued
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There will be no Charlottesville Heart Walk this fall. According to a release, the American Heart Association has decided to discontinue the annual event following discussions with volunteer leaders. However, the AHA says its work will continue in the Charlottesville area. It will be launching...
Town hall to discuss impacts of Unite the Right
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As part of the events to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, the Daily Progress will be hosting a virtual town hall. This event will discuss the impacts of that day on the city and where to go...
Back to School Bash coming up, no registration required this year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Back to School Bash is coming up, and parents don’t need to register for it this year. Each year, the Charlottesville City Schools and Albemarle County Public Schools divisions team up to help families in need. The bash offers free school supplies and...
Soul of Cville expands to three-day event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Soul of Cville Festival will take place this weekend at the IX Art Park. It will feature 12 musical performances, including 100 Proof GoGo Band, DJ Runway, DJ Almighty, Nenok, Heavy Gripp LT and more. There will also be dozens of vendors, aiming to...
Adoption special to mark Black Cat Appreciation Day
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA will be holding an adoption special on certain cats. Starting Friday, the Black Tie Cat special will drop adoption fees for all tuxedo cats to $22. This will run through Aug. 17, which is National Black Cat Appreciation Day. People interested...
