WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties who want to share their thoughts about the completion of Corridor H—which would connect the community of Wardensville with the Virginia state line—with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have the opportunity to do so next week. Last week, talks between the Virginias […]

WARDENSVILLE, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO