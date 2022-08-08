Read full article on original website
Related
Comment period for connecting Corridor H to VA begins
WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents of Tucker, Grant and Hardy counties who want to share their thoughts about the completion of Corridor H—which would connect the community of Wardensville with the Virginia state line—with the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have the opportunity to do so next week. Last week, talks between the Virginias […]
Center line rumble strips to be installed in several Virginia counties
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced rumble strips will be installed on four routes throughout several counties in the state in an effort to prevent people from driving off of the road and crashing.
wymt.com
Virginia Energy declares Abandoned Mine Land emergencies following heavy rainfall
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) declared two Abandoned Mine Land (AML) emergencies on Wednesday following recent heavy rainfall. Both emergencies were declared in the Pound community of Wise County. According to officials, an underground mine partially fell in on Sunnydale Farm...
Road Improvements: Biden Administration announces funding for transportation projects in Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story from July 15, 2022. The Biden Administration is giving $64.2 million to Virginia as a part of an infrastructure rebuilding program, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday. “We are proud to support so many...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Severe weather causes power outages, flooding in Hampton Roads Wednesday
Severe weather left a handful of Hampton residents in the dark and underwater Wednesday.
WHSV
Virginia declares more waterways damaged by harmful algal blooms
LAKE ANNA, Va. (WHSV) - Harmful algal blooms that threaten the health of people and pets who spend time on the water led Virginia to add Lake Anna and six other bodies of water to its list of impaired waterways in a recent draft report. The Virginia Department of Environmental...
Appalachian earthquake shakes it up near Bath County in Virginia
0 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
townandtourist.com
20 Romantic Cabin Getaways in Virginia (With Mountain & Creek Views)
Beautiful Virginia awaits! From mountain views to scenic hikes and endless adventures, Virginia is a hot spot for couples to getaway on a romantic retreat. Cabin destinations are filled with all the beauty of nature and intimate seclusion, perfect for that alone time with your loved one. Your cabin options...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
Slow that roll! A Virginia State Police trooper clocked a driver doing 152 mph in a 55 zone.
NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — There’s driving fast, and then there’s driving 152 mph fast. That’s the speed Virginia State Police (VSP) said someone was going when a trooper clocked the driver in a 55 mph zone. VSP tweeted a picture of the ticket that the trooper wrote for the driver in Norfolk, indicating […]
WSET
Big ticket! Va. driver cited for speeding, clocked at 152 mph in 55 mph zone: VSP
NORFOLK, Va. (7News) — A Norfolk, Va. driver was recently the recipient of a hefty speeding ticket, courtesy of Virginia State Police. Troopers cited the driver on I-64 for 152 miles per hour in a posted 55 mph zone. The agency tweeted out a partial photo of the ticket...
WHSV
VSP investigating Shenandoah County crash involving tractor trailers, scene clear
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 1:44 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving two-tractors trailers along Interstate 81 at the 296 mile-marker in Shenandoah County. The scene is clear as of 5:14 p.m., according to VDOT. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke
The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
Major car dealership opens new location in Virginia
A major car dealership opened a brand new location in Virginia this month. Earlier this month, Berglund Toyota opened its newest car dealership location in Lynchburg, Virginia.
As federal funds dry up, Virginia county reduces free school meals
Goochland County Public Schools announced Thursday that universal free school meals would be ending as federal funding for the program expires.
Virginia Department of Forestry announces $900,000 in grant funding for tree-planting projects
The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering $900,000 in grant funding for tree-planting efforts this fall and in the spring of 2023.
Augusta Free Press
Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion
Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
WSET
'Valued history:' 136th generation of Virginia State Troopers to graduate
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, the Commonwealth will graduate its 136th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 18 new troopers will be presented with their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the...
theburn.com
NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month
Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
Comments / 0