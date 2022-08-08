ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novavax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Monday reported a loss of $510.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $6.53.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.51 per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $185.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

Novavax expects full-year revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.3 billion.

