EHealth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ EHealth Inc. (EHTH) on Monday reported a loss of $37.5 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.65 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.15 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 91 cents per share.

The provider of internet-based heath insurance agency services posted revenue of $50.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.2 million.

EHealth expects full-year revenue in the range of $375 million to $395 million.

