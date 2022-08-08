Read full article on original website
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk
Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Team Is Reportedly "A Leading Team" To Trade For Kevin Durant
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (who was on Pat McAfee's show), the Boston Celtics are a "leading team" to make a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.
Draymond Green Reacts to Former Warriors Guard Joining New Team
This former Golden State Warriors guard has found a new home
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Lakers News: Heat’s Victor Oladipo Says He & Russell Westbrook Will Be On ‘Revenge Tour’ Next Season
Russell Westbrook has plenty to prove in the upcoming season after a disappointing first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 2021-22. However, he ended the season second in total turnovers with 295 and largely disappointed on the defensive end, making it an average season at best for a player earning $44.2 million — the fourth-largest salary in the league.
Yardbarker
Chris Paul Said He Didn't Give Any Attention To Girls In High School: "My Girlfriend Was My Basketball."
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns superstar has been a very impactful player wherever he's played, although he's yet to win that elusive championship. CP3 always had a huge love for basketball, and during his teenage years, he took it to the next level.
Lakers News: Metta World Peace Believes Michael Jordan Would Average 50 Points In Today’s NBA
The NBA today is littered with some of the greatest pure scorers the league has ever seen. Kevin Durant, James Harden and Stephen Curry are the cream of the crop and many would put them with the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in terms of their ability to score the ball. Former Los Angeles Lakers wing Metta World Peace is one of the few players to have played through all those eras.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Legendary WNBA Star Reacts To Brittney Griner's Sentence
Last week, Brittney Griner was convicted on drug charges in Russia. She was ultimately sentenced to nine years in prison. The majority of the sports world expressed its frustration with Griner's sentence. Some people believe it's too harsh for an athlete who had cannabis oil in their luggage at an airport.
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing in
Brittney Griner, a native of Houston who plays professional basketball under the WNBA franchise, was handed down a nine-year prison sentence at her trial in a Russian courtroom earlier this week.
Mercury unsure when Skylar Diggins-Smith will play again
The Phoenix Mercury aren’t sure whether they will have All-Star guard and leading scorer Skylar Diggins-Smith available for their final
NBA Informed All Teams That Non-Vaccinated Players Without A Valid Medical Reason Can't Play In Toronto For The 2022-23 Season
The NBA has been battling with the players accepting a vaccine mandate since last season. While coaches and team staff have been made to take the vaccine, the NBA cannot enforce such a rule on the players. As a result, the players are accountable to the cities they play basketball in to be allowed to play.
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
According to one insider, the Lakers are now willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 draft in a potential deal for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
Lynx beat Mercury 86-77, now in 4-way tie for final 2 playoff spots
PHOENIX - Sylvia Fowles had 16 points, Aerial Powers scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 86-77 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game series sweep. Minnesota (14-20) moved into a four-way tie for seventh, battling Atlanta, New York and Phoenix for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx play Seattle on Friday and Connecticut on Sunday to close the regular season. Phoenix (14-20) plays Dallas on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. Powers made a layup in traffic to give Minnesota a 78-74 lead and she added two...
WNBA MVP: Debating Breanna Stewart or A'ja Wilson for MVP, plus expert picks for every major award
There is no bigger individual award in the WNBA than MVP, and the race for the honor for the 2022 season is once again between the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart, both of whom are seeking their second regular-season MVP. Wilson turned 26 on Monday,...
Phoenix Mercury's Skylar Diggins-Smith to miss final two games due to personal reasons
All-Star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith will miss the final two regular-season games due to personal reasons as the Phoenix Mercury continue to battle for one of the last two WNBA playoff spots. The Mercury have suspended Diggins-Smith's contract, retroactive to Wednesday. The team on Thursday said it intends to sign a...
Lynx win tight battle with Mercury to force 4-way tie in standings
Kayla McBride scored 18 points, Jessica Shepard recorded a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx
'We're going to change the culture here': QB Luke Haugo wants to put North football on the map
Luke Haugo isn't lost. He knows where he is, why he's there and what he believes he is destined to do. In the heart of central Phoenix, the North High School sophomore quarterback is the most recruited football player in the state's largest and oldest district. In the spring and summer, after showcasing his skills, he picked up offers from Pac-12 Oregon and Arizona.
ASU legend Mike Bercovici takes on larger role with Kingsbury's Arizona Cardinals staff
Some might say Mike Bercovici is living his best life. Just 29 years old, the former Arizona State quarterback recently got a promotion within the Arizona Cardinals coaching staff, taking on a larger role with the offense and working with the team's tight ends after two previous seasons as a coaching assistant. ...
Little Leaguer Who Hugged Opposing Pitcher 'Just Wanted to Make Sure He Was Okay Too' After Hit
The 12-year-old Oklahoma Little Leaguer who went viral Wednesday for consoling an opposing pitcher with a hug says he "just wanted to make sure he was okay too." Isaiah Jarvis, who was batting when Pearland, Texas pitcher Kaiden Shelton accidentally hit him in the head with a pitch, tells PEOPLE that he's "doing good" and is trying to wrap his head around the viral response to his comforting hug.
