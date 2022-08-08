Shockwave Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $25.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 68 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The medical device compnay posted revenue of $120.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.3 million.

Shockwave Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $465 million to $475 million.

