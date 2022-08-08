FutureFuel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ FutureFuel Corp. (FF) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The St Louis-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The biofuel and specialty chemical maker posted revenue of $117.8 million in the period.

