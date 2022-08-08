Blink Charging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Monday reported a loss of $22.6 million in its second quarter.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $11.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.8 million.

Blink Charging shares have declined 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $24.06, a decline of 29% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLNK