Aspen Technology: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $57.2 million.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $2.43 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $238.9 million in the period.

Aspen Technology expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.89 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.2 billion.

Aspen Technology shares have climbed 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $207.55, an increase of 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZPN