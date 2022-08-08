ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Aspen Technology: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $57.2 million.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $2.43 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $238.9 million in the period.

Aspen Technology expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.89 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.2 billion.

Aspen Technology shares have climbed 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $207.55, an increase of 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZPN

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

Why Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Stock Down 12% Today?

The company missed both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates. Norwegian also doesn't expect to return to profits in Q3. Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) stock is sinking on Tuesday as investors react to the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. In its earnings report, Norwegian Cruise...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
STOCKS
Benzinga

NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Associated Press

Norwegian Cruise Line: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $509.3 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Snapshot#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Aspen Technology Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
tipranks.com

Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%

An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Co-Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Co-Diagnostics CODX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Co-Diagnostics posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was down $22.34 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

KLA: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from KLA KLAC. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.3 per share. On Friday, KLA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.3 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

PAR Technology Acquires Digital Ordering Company MENU Technologies to Expand its Unified Commerce Offerings

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, today announced the acquisition of MENU Technologies AG (MENU), a fast growing, omnichannel ordering solution for international restaurant brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005354/en/ The MENU acquisition adds a robust online ordering component to PAR’s suite of unified commerce solutions that maximize business performance for PAR customers, better positioning the organization as one of the first unified commerce solutions for enterprise restaurants.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Matterport Stock Soars 32% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise

The digital-twin platform operator's Q2 revenue edged down 3% year over year, which was a bit lighter than Wall Street had expected. The adjusted loss per share was $0.12, whereas the analyst consensus was for a $0.14 loss. Management notably increased full-year revenue guidance, and slightly raised its earnings outlook.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Toast Shares Soar On Q2 Performance, Raised FY22 Guidance

Toast Inc TOST reported second-quarter Revenue increased by 58% year-over-year to $675 million, beating the consensus of $651.28 million. EPS for the quarter was $(0.11), an improvement form $(0.64) in 2Q21. Total locations increased over 40% Y/Y to ~68,000. ARR as of June 30, 2022, was $787 million, up 59%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Affimed Q2 Earnings

Affimed AFMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Affimed beat estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was down $3.91 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy