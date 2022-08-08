Read full article on original website
WCAX
Early morning gunshots fired in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired in Springfield early Thursday morning. Officers say just before 1 a.m., they received multiple 911 calls about gunshots being fired from a car near Valley and Pleasant Streets. Police say they talked to several people in the area and...
Vermonter accused of repeated assaults
A judge issued conditions of release for Andrew Crawford, 31, of Pownal on Wednesday after he was arrested at his Route 7 home.
Ludlow woman arrested for OUI and assaulting police officers
The Ludlow police arrested a town resident on multiple charges after resisting arrest when being picked up for Operating Under the Influence (OUI).
WCAX
Suspect in Bennington murder pleads not guilty
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of a deadly shooting in Bennington pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. Police say Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, shot and killed Patrick Mullinnex, 38, in a Pleasant Street apartment last week and then fled the state. Cardona turned himself in on Monday.
WCAX
Woman pleads not guilty to Wardsboro murder
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the stabbing death of another local woman and dumping her body on a remote logging road. Court paperwork details what the suspect, 31-year-old Cara Rodrigues, was doing just moments after the murder of 42-year-old Emmy Bascom, but what led up to the Guilford woman’s violent death is still unknown.
Bennington shooting suspect arraigned; no mention of Springfield kidnapping
Raul Cardona was being held without bail, charged with murdering one of four suspects in a kidnapping case Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington shooting suspect arraigned; no mention of Springfield kidnapping.
Agawam police investigation at Cooper Street home
A police investigation was underway on Cooper Street Wednesday in Agawam, not far from the High School.
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Homicide Victim Found in Gazebo on Enfield Town Green
A 55-year-old man was found dead in a gazebo on the town green in Enfield early Wednesday morning and police said they are investigating his death as an apparent homicide. A pedestrian who was walking near the town green around 2:37 a.m. saw a man's body in the gazebo and officers determined the man died in an apparent homicide, police said.
Police: Suspect stole leaf blower in Westfield
Westfield Police are searching for a suspect that stole a leaf blower from a landscaping company Wednesday morning.
Disgraced West Springfield Police Capt. Brian Pomeroy pleads not guilty to indecent assault charges
SPRINGFIELD - Former West Springfield Police Capt. Brian Pomeroy pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery on female coworkers during an after-party following the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade in March. Pomeroy, a 25-year-veteran of the police force who was potentially in line for the department’s...
Suspect identified with breaking into cars in Springfield
A Springfield man is charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle after a police investigation.
Bennington PD warns of ‘found child’ Facebook hoax
The Bennington Police Department is warning residents of a possible scam appearing in local Facebook tag sale groups. The scam is reportedly being posted in Facebook groups all over the country.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man accused of violently beating mother and daughter, assaulting motorist in Massachusetts
A Massachusetts man is accused of violently beating a mother and her daughter in addition to a motorist after becoming angry over a failed transaction. According to Auburn Police on Sunday, July 31st at 7:00 a.m., Auburn Police Officers responded to a gas station on Route 12 after a witness reported that a man was beating the store clerks. While responding, the witness reported that the suspect left the area in a vehicle.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI after crash in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 54-year-old woman was arrested following a crash in Williamstown yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Graniteville Road at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they made contact with the driver, identified as Deborah Neveau, of Williamstown. Following an investigation, police allege that Neveau was operating under...
15 years for dealer in ‘drug mill’ case
An East Hartford man with a long record of drug dealing, who was shot and nearly killed during a 2006 drug transaction, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for operating a “drug mill” in a Manchester apartment in October 2019, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
Springfield man arrested for allegedly shooting people with BB gun
A Springfield man was arrested for allegedly shooting multiple people with a BB gun Sunday night.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police respond to ShotSpotter activation on State Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield responded to a ShotSpotter activation on State Street Tuesday evening. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were dispatched to the 700-block of State Street just after 7 p.m. On scene, police said that they located evidence, but no victims were found.
WMUR.com
Fritz Wetherbee: Murder at the Ten Pin Alley in Keene
The woman was clearly innocent of murder, but no one came to her defense. I’ll tell you the story.
Police investigating death of Johnstown boy
New York State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. The boy has been identified as Hunter Degroat.
Mother, daughter named as victims of fatal Columbia Turnpike crash
A mother and her daughter were struck and killed while crossing the Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night, according to the East Greenbush Police Department.
