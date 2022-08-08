ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

WCAX

Early morning gunshots fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired in Springfield early Thursday morning. Officers say just before 1 a.m., they received multiple 911 calls about gunshots being fired from a car near Valley and Pleasant Streets. Police say they talked to several people in the area and...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Suspect in Bennington murder pleads not guilty

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of a deadly shooting in Bennington pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. Police say Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, shot and killed Patrick Mullinnex, 38, in a Pleasant Street apartment last week and then fled the state. Cardona turned himself in on Monday.
BENNINGTON, VT
WCAX

Woman pleads not guilty to Wardsboro murder

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the stabbing death of another local woman and dumping her body on a remote logging road. Court paperwork details what the suspect, 31-year-old Cara Rodrigues, was doing just moments after the murder of 42-year-old Emmy Bascom, but what led up to the Guilford woman’s violent death is still unknown.
WARDSBORO, VT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Homicide Victim Found in Gazebo on Enfield Town Green

A 55-year-old man was found dead in a gazebo on the town green in Enfield early Wednesday morning and police said they are investigating his death as an apparent homicide. A pedestrian who was walking near the town green around 2:37 a.m. saw a man's body in the gazebo and officers determined the man died in an apparent homicide, police said.
ENFIELD, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Local man accused of violently beating mother and daughter, assaulting motorist in Massachusetts

A Massachusetts man is accused of violently beating a mother and her daughter in addition to a motorist after becoming angry over a failed transaction. According to Auburn Police on Sunday, July 31st at 7:00 a.m., Auburn Police Officers responded to a gas station on Route 12 after a witness reported that a man was beating the store clerks. While responding, the witness reported that the suspect left the area in a vehicle.
AUBURN, MA
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for DUI after crash in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 54-year-old woman was arrested following a crash in Williamstown yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Graniteville Road at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they made contact with the driver, identified as Deborah Neveau, of Williamstown. Following an investigation, police allege that Neveau was operating under...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
Journal Inquirer

15 years for dealer in ‘drug mill’ case

An East Hartford man with a long record of drug dealing, who was shot and nearly killed during a 2006 drug transaction, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for operating a “drug mill” in a Manchester apartment in October 2019, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
MANCHESTER, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police respond to ShotSpotter activation on State Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield responded to a ShotSpotter activation on State Street Tuesday evening. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were dispatched to the 700-block of State Street just after 7 p.m. On scene, police said that they located evidence, but no victims were found.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

