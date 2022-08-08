Akoya: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) on Monday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its second quarter.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The tissue analysis provider posted revenue of $17.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.9 million.

Akoya expects full-year revenue in the range of $71 million to $74 million.

Akoya shares have fallen almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.02, a drop of 13% in the last 12 months.

