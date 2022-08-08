ConforMIS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) _ ConforMIS Inc. (CFMS) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $15.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $15.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 27 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.42.

