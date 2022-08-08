ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

PFSweb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

ALLEN, Texas (AP) _ PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) on Monday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

The Allen, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The operator of internet retail websites posted revenue of $64.6 million in the period.

STOCKS
