PFSweb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLEN, Texas (AP) _ PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) on Monday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

The Allen, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The operator of internet retail websites posted revenue of $64.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFSW