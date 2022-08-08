Read full article on original website
Canadian Thrashers Razor Return With New Song + First Album in 25 Years
Canadian thrash lords Razor have been lurking in the shadows over the last 25 years, active in a light capacity but now they've ended the 25-year drought between albums and just announced Cycle of Contempt, an 11-track effort featuring the new lead single "Flames of Hatred." “We are so psyched...
Jack Black Remembers When Tenacious D Got Booed Opening for Stone Temple Pilots
Tenacious D, the audiobook? You better believe it. As a musical artist, you have to hold a lot of influence to land your own Audible Original "Words + Music" installment. So it's good to know that Tenacious D have finally reached that level with Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion. It's the full audio story of the longtime comedy rock duo comprised of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, in their own words and with some of their most memorable songs re-recorded for good measure.
A Photo Timeline of Slipknot’s Turbulent Career
We don't call ourselves Knotwire for no reason. We love Slipknot just as much as the rest of you do. They're one of the biggest bands in the world, and one of the most unique in metal. Nine guys running around onstage in masks and jumpsuits, beating the shit out of kegs and each other? It doesn't get much better than that.
Nova Twins Play Their Favorite Riffs
English rock duo Nova Twins have joined Loudwire's Gear Factor to perform their favorite guitar and bass riffs. Watch the girls take you through what inspired them as young artists and how they achieve their experimental sound. Bassist Georgia South was inspired by N.E.R.D. to pick up a bass. It...
Behemoth’s Nergal Names 21st Century Metallica Song That’s ‘One of Their Best Ever’
Sometimes bands have to grow on you for you to really appreciate them, which was the case with Behemoth's Nergal and Metallica. While discussing his fandom in a new interview, the frontman named the 21st century Metallica song he thinks is "one of their best songs ever." Nergal admitted to...
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
New Box Set Highlights Obscure Hair Metal Bands From ’80s Sunset Strip Era
The Numero Group is the unrivaled archival record label that's dug up the best of the obscure gospel, hip-hop, roots, rock and more music that's been forgotten to time. Now, the imprint will give that same treatment to overlooked '80s Sunset Strip hair and glam metal with a box set called Bound for Hell: On the Sunset Strip.
Watch Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Join The Strokes Onstage in Seattle
Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder surprised the audience at The Strokes' Seattle show on Wednesday (Aug. 3) when the grunge figurehead came onstage and joined the garage rockers for a song. Helping out on the tune "Juicebox," Vedder and The Strokes' Julian Casablancas traded off singing the 2005 single...
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
Did You Know Rob Halford Was on a Massive Queens of the Stone Age Hit?
Though Queens of the Stone Age had released one album prior, they really enjoyed their breakout with the 2000 album, Rated R, which featured the singles "The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret" and "Feel Good Hit of the Summer." Though it might be hard to pick out, Rob Halford is actually credited on "Feel Good Hit of the Summer," but his vocal on the track was once considered for a more prominent feature according to former Queens bassist Nick Oliveri.
Former Guns N’ Roses Drummer Explains Why ‘Chinese Democracy’ Took So Long to Make
It's no mystery that Guns N' Roses have had a revolving cast of musicians since its inception, but especially during the Chinese Democracy era. Former GN'R drummer Bryan "Brain" Mantia, who played on the majority of the 2008 album, has explained, to the best of his ability, why the record took so long to make.
Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium’s Matt Heafy + More to Perform at ‘Metal: Hellsinger’ Concert
Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium’s Matt Heafy, Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne, Refused’s Dennis Lyxzen and Black Crown Initiate’s James Dorton have all been announced to perform at the Metal: Hellsinger concert at Gamescom 2022. Each vocalist will perform their original song from the Metal: Hellsinger soundtrack with a live band.
Beavis & Butt-Head’s Worst Takes on Music
Beavis and Butt-Head have better taste in music than any critic in history, but even MTV’s most beloved duo get it wrong sometimes. Here are some of Beavis and Butt-Head’s worst takes on music. It’s shocking to say, but Beavis and Butt-Head hate death metal. You’d be hard...
Alice in Chains Rehearsal Set Contains Song Not Played Since 1991 + Other Deep Cuts
Alice in Chains have returned to the road, but ahead of their touring the band offered some insight about what might be coming to buyers of their VIP ticket package. The band shared their rehearsal setlist in advance of the tour, showcasing a wealth of material that may be considered for shows on their current run with Breaking Benjamin and Bush.
Hear Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Sing on Rock Cover Songs EP
Exodus drummer Tom Hunting, who has fought cancer over the last year, goes from the drum kit to the vocal mic on four new cover versions of classic rock songs. Indeed, the musician usually at the back of the stage takes the lead on his new solo EP, Hunting Party.
Alice in Chains Have Black Metal Merch Now
While Alice in Chains may not be the first band you think of when it comes to black metal merchandise, the group actually does have a black metal hoodie for sale on their current tour that embraces the black metal artistic aesthetic. As shared by Reddit user superfuzz30, Alice in...
Here Are the Lyrics to Slipknot’s New Song ‘Yen’
Slipknot just released their latest new song "Yen" off the forthcoming The End, So Far album. Get a closer look at the lyrics for the song below. "Yen" comes fourth in the running order for Slipknot's latest album, right on the heels of the previously released "The Chapeltown Rag" and ahead of the intriguingly titled new track "Hive Mind."
Former Samson Frontman Nicky Moore Has Died at 75
Nicky Moore, the vocalist who followed Bruce Dickinson as frontman for the U.K. metal band Samson, has died Wednesday (Aug. 3) at the age of 75. "It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky - a man larger than life in body and spirit - has sadly passed away this morning. A man that lived a thousand lifetimes in just one has decided he needed a rest. Rest well, dear friend. We will all miss you x," stated a message posted to Moore's Facebook page.
WILLOW Announces Her Second Rock Album ‘COPINGMECHANISM’
WILLOW is ready to rock once again. On Friday, the artist announced that her new album COPINGMECHANISM will be released Sept. 23. It promises to push her into even harder musical territory, if lead single "Maybe It's My Fault" is any indication. With its crunchy guitars and distorted vocal effects...
Roger Waters Explains Opening Warning Statement at Start of Current Concerts
Former Pink Floyd bassist/singer Roger Waters is as outspokenly political and he is musically talented, so it’s no shock that each performance on his current “This Is Not a Drill” tour begins with the following emphatic warning: “If you’re one of those ‘I love Pink Floyd, but I can’t stand Roger’s politics’ people, you might do well to fuck off to the bar right now. Thank you, and please enjoy the show.”
