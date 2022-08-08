ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Loudwire

Jack Black Remembers When Tenacious D Got Booed Opening for Stone Temple Pilots

Tenacious D, the audiobook? You better believe it. As a musical artist, you have to hold a lot of influence to land your own Audible Original "Words + Music" installment. So it's good to know that Tenacious D have finally reached that level with Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion. It's the full audio story of the longtime comedy rock duo comprised of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, in their own words and with some of their most memorable songs re-recorded for good measure.
Loudwire

A Photo Timeline of Slipknot’s Turbulent Career

We don't call ourselves Knotwire for no reason. We love Slipknot just as much as the rest of you do. They're one of the biggest bands in the world, and one of the most unique in metal. Nine guys running around onstage in masks and jumpsuits, beating the shit out of kegs and each other? It doesn't get much better than that.
Loudwire

Nova Twins Play Their Favorite Riffs

English rock duo Nova Twins have joined Loudwire's Gear Factor to perform their favorite guitar and bass riffs. Watch the girls take you through what inspired them as young artists and how they achieve their experimental sound. Bassist Georgia South was inspired by N.E.R.D. to pick up a bass. It...
Loudwire

Did You Know Rob Halford Was on a Massive Queens of the Stone Age Hit?

Though Queens of the Stone Age had released one album prior, they really enjoyed their breakout with the 2000 album, Rated R, which featured the singles "The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret" and "Feel Good Hit of the Summer." Though it might be hard to pick out, Rob Halford is actually credited on "Feel Good Hit of the Summer," but his vocal on the track was once considered for a more prominent feature according to former Queens bassist Nick Oliveri.
Loudwire

Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium’s Matt Heafy + More to Perform at ‘Metal: Hellsinger’ Concert

Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium’s Matt Heafy, Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne, Refused’s Dennis Lyxzen and Black Crown Initiate’s James Dorton have all been announced to perform at the Metal: Hellsinger concert at Gamescom 2022. Each vocalist will perform their original song from the Metal: Hellsinger soundtrack with a live band.
Loudwire

Beavis & Butt-Head’s Worst Takes on Music

Beavis and Butt-Head have better taste in music than any critic in history, but even MTV’s most beloved duo get it wrong sometimes. Here are some of Beavis and Butt-Head’s worst takes on music. It’s shocking to say, but Beavis and Butt-Head hate death metal. You’d be hard...
Loudwire

Alice in Chains Have Black Metal Merch Now

While Alice in Chains may not be the first band you think of when it comes to black metal merchandise, the group actually does have a black metal hoodie for sale on their current tour that embraces the black metal artistic aesthetic. As shared by Reddit user superfuzz30, Alice in...
Loudwire

Here Are the Lyrics to Slipknot’s New Song ‘Yen’

Slipknot just released their latest new song "Yen" off the forthcoming The End, So Far album. Get a closer look at the lyrics for the song below. "Yen" comes fourth in the running order for Slipknot's latest album, right on the heels of the previously released "The Chapeltown Rag" and ahead of the intriguingly titled new track "Hive Mind."
Loudwire

Former Samson Frontman Nicky Moore Has Died at 75

Nicky Moore, the vocalist who followed Bruce Dickinson as frontman for the U.K. metal band Samson, has died Wednesday (Aug. 3) at the age of 75. "It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky - a man larger than life in body and spirit - has sadly passed away this morning. A man that lived a thousand lifetimes in just one has decided he needed a rest. Rest well, dear friend. We will all miss you x," stated a message posted to Moore's Facebook page.
Loudwire

WILLOW Announces Her Second Rock Album ‘COPINGMECHANISM’

WILLOW is ready to rock once again. On Friday, the artist announced that her new album COPINGMECHANISM will be released Sept. 23. It promises to push her into even harder musical territory, if lead single "Maybe It's My Fault" is any indication. With its crunchy guitars and distorted vocal effects...
Loudwire

Roger Waters Explains Opening Warning Statement at Start of Current Concerts

Former Pink Floyd bassist/singer Roger Waters is as outspokenly political and he is musically talented, so it’s no shock that each performance on his current “This Is Not a Drill” tour begins with the following emphatic warning: “If you’re one of those ‘I love Pink Floyd, but I can’t stand Roger’s politics’ people, you might do well to fuck off to the bar right now. Thank you, and please enjoy the show.”
