ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Blucora: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DALLAS (AP) _ Blucora Inc. (BCOR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $39.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The owner of TaxAct tax prep software and the HD Vest financial services firm posted revenue of $256.9 million in the period.

Blucora expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.71 to $1.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $892.5 million to $916 million.

Blucora shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.89, a rise of 39% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCOR

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Snapshot#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Blucora Inc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy