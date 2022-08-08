Blucora: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Blucora Inc. (BCOR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $39.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The owner of TaxAct tax prep software and the HD Vest financial services firm posted revenue of $256.9 million in the period.

Blucora expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.71 to $1.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $892.5 million to $916 million.

Blucora shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.89, a rise of 39% in the last 12 months.

