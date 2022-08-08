NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The Savannah River bridge will soon be deconstructed and rebuilt. When finished, the Greeneway in North Augusta will be connected to the new bridge. There will be detours in place while the changes are being made. “We’ll come over here to the Greeneway from Aiken,” Steve Rich shared with NewsChannel […]

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO