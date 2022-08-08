Read full article on original website
4-year detours scheduled for parts of North Augusta’s Greeneway
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The Savannah River bridge will soon be deconstructed and rebuilt. When finished, the Greeneway in North Augusta will be connected to the new bridge. There will be detours in place while the changes are being made. “We’ll come over here to the Greeneway from Aiken,” Steve Rich shared with NewsChannel […]
Annual Back To School Giveaway in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – There will be a chance for students in North Augusta to get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. The Annual Back To School Giveaway 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Organizers say it will take place at the […]
Rural Health Services undergoing rebranding process, planning for internal medicine residency program
Rural Health Services’ name will “change somewhat” in the near future, CEO Carolyn Emanuel McClain announced Thursday during a breakfast for local elected officials at the Clyburn Center for Primary Care in Aiken. “We are going to do some rebranding,” she said. “We’ve got a consultant that...
North Augusta residents now have new option for emergency medical care
North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- Starting Tuesday morning, patients who need emergency care can find it in North Augusta. Before now, people in outer Aiken and Edgefield Counties had to go to Aiken or Augusta for emergency medical care. Now they don’t have to go as far to get help. The new freestanding ER at Sweetwater, […]
Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands
Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
13th Street Bridge set to be constructed in 2025
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Officials in Downtown Augusta and North Augusta have big plans for the 13th Street bridge that will connect the two cities. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the current bridge is structurally deficient and needs repairing. In 2025, The DOT will begin construction on a replacement...
Mold in dorms delays move-in for AU students
Over two dozen students at Augusta University's Health Sciences campus are not yet able to move into their dorm rooms for several days after mold was discovered in both Oak and Elm Halls.
New Augusta Chick-Fil-A to feature windowless drive-thru
The new Chick-Fil-A will have plenty of new features like increased parking, more inside seating, outdoor dining, and one new feature that has people talking.
Augusta leaders focus on damaged homes on Ellis Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners are pushing to get help for families on Ellis Street whose homes have been damaged by flooding from the Calhoun Expressway. City leaders say they have plans to help those families before it’s too late. “This not only affecting the expressway, but I...
Bomb threat at Augusta University Medical Center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Augusta University Police are responding to a bomb threat at the hospital. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 1:21 p.m. Witnesses on the scene tell FOX54 there are K-9 units searching the hospital. This story is developing.
Proposed auto sales business on Hampton Avenue in Aiken moves closer to fruition
A plan to establish an automobile sales business moved a step closer to reality Tuesday. The Aiken Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend to Aiken City Council, with conditions, the approval of a request for city water service for a building where the proposed enterprise would be located. The site...
Piedmont Augusta updates visitor rules as COVID threat rises
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID cases trend upward again, Piedmont Augusta Hospital has updated its visitation guidelines. Like other facilities in the region, the hospital formerly known as University has adjusted its polices with the ebb and flow of COVID cases in an effort to keep from spreading coronavirus.
Third Cohort of Nuclear Operator Apprentices Graduate from SRNS/ATC
AIKEN, S.C. - The third cohort from the Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship program graduated on Thursday, Aug. 4, after completing the Nuclear Fundamentals Certificate program at Aiken Technical College (ATC). Twenty-three apprentices participated in the eight-month Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship Program, which provides ATC students a unique...
Aiken County school district having problems with phone system
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools is having problems with its phone system, the district reported Wednesday. “We are aware of the problem and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the district posted on Facebook. “We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this!”
Mead Hall in Aiken celebrates first day of school
Students at Mead Hall Episcopal School were welcomed back Thursday with the first opening ceremonies since 2019. Dr. Frank Sawyer, the head of school, said it was exciting to get back into a somewhat normal rhythm of the school year, which included the opening ceremonies. “We were able to start...
Crews work to update wall around Morgan Fountain
One of downtown Aiken's most prominent landmarks is getting some attention this month. The fountain at Park Avenue and Laurens Street, largely known as Morgan Fountain, has some fresh rock in place and a sturdier retaining wall. "This is long overdue," said Lex Kirkland, public services director of Aiken's municipal...
‘I’m ready for this’: Augusta University welcomes freshmen
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The fun of move-in day on Augusta University’s campus is on hold for about 30 students, after the university found mold in dorms at Oak and Elm Hall. The students are freshman in the health and science programs. While hundreds of students were able to...
Facing urgent need for platelets, CSRA blood bank boosts rewards
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center said Wednesday it’s in urgent need of platelets from donors of all blood types. Platelets help blood clots stop bleeding. They’re used to treat local patients who are undergoing cancer treatments, who were injured in an accident, or who are having surgery.
