‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Houston Rockets officially announce 2022 preseason schedule
The Houston Rockets on Wednesday announced their four-game schedule for the NBA’s 2022 preseason in October. The team’s full 2022-23 regular-season schedule will be announced later this month. The Rockets will open the preseason by hosting San Antonio at Toyota Center on Sunday, Oct. 2, followed by another...
Burnt Orange Nation
These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part One
On September 3, the Texas Longhorns will officially begin the 130th football season in their school’s history. With four claimed national championships (plus seven undefeated seasons between 1893 and 1923), 32 conference championships, and 31 bowl wins in their history, the Longhorns have easily the most storied college football program in Texas, and one of the most prestigious in the country.
Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
Texans RB Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury
Darius "Jet" Anderson, a reserve running back for the Houston Texans, suffered a season-ending knee injury during Tuesday's training camp practice. Anderson dislocated and sustained "other damage" to his knee which required immediate surgery, per team insider Aaron Wilson. Anderson, a former standout running back for the TCU Horned Frogs,...
Report: 2023 Defensive lineman David Hicks Jr. states “nothing has changed” in relationship with Texas AM
2023 5-Star Defensive lineman David Hicks Jr. has been the number one priority recruit for Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher, rivaled only by recent Aggie commit, 5-Star linebacker Anthony Hill. In early July, Hicks Jr. released his Final Seven school list, which includes Oregon, Michigan State, Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M, and recently visited Oklahoma on July 30th, the same day as the annual Texas A&M recruiting pool party. This gave Aggie fans pause concerning his recruiting status, though it was inevitable that the future star would take a visit to a program that was included...
Excelsior apologize to Myunb0ng for miscommunication over release
The New York Excelsior announced on social media Wednesday that they were parting ways with starting support Seo “Myunb0ng” Sang-min
Dallas Christian two-way playmaker talks early recruitment
It is not often you come across a player with the nickname "Speedy". Well in Mesquite, located in East Dallas, you'll find just that in an impressive 2024 athlete named William Nettles. A two-way playmaking star for the Dallas Christian Chargers, Nettles is as versatile as they come. Just two...
DB Bravion Rogers De-Commits From Texas AM
The Aggies lost a key defensive commit in the 2023 class
2024 Top247: Where does Texas stand with the Top 10 in-state prospects?
The newly released Top247 for the 2024 class is live, and as always, the state of Texas is well represented. The Longhorns are doing good work in 2023 stacking up commitments from priority targets and will look to make a similar impact in 2024. It’s still relatively early for that...
247Sports
SMU duo Mordecai, Rice named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose watch list
The duo of Tanner Mordecai and Rashee Rice combined for nine touchdowns last season and the pair are on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list, announced on Tuesday. The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is given to the top offensive player in Division I college football who also exemplifies the characteristics of Campbell including, "integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals." The player must also have been born in Texas, gone to a Texas high school, or a Texas college or university.
