ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part One

On September 3, the Texas Longhorns will officially begin the 130th football season in their school’s history. With four claimed national championships (plus seven undefeated seasons between 1893 and 1923), 32 conference championships, and 31 bowl wins in their history, the Longhorns have easily the most storied college football program in Texas, and one of the most prestigious in the country.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Some of the biggest checks in college sports going to players in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Now that college athletes can be paid for the use of their name or image, some of the biggest checks will go to players in North Texas.A new group called the Boulevard Collective, made of SMU supporters and alumni, plans to pay each member of the football and men's basketballs teams $36,000 a year for appearances and other activities on behalf of the organization."Pretty incredible commitment, to do $3.5 million a year in deals with the players," said Billy Embody, who covers SMU athletics for OnThePonyExpress.com of the On3 sports network. "And the thing is, they're kind of...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury

Darius "Jet" Anderson, a reserve running back for the Houston Texans, suffered a season-ending knee injury during Tuesday's training camp practice. Anderson dislocated and sustained "other damage" to his knee which required immediate surgery, per team insider Aaron Wilson. Anderson, a former standout running back for the TCU Horned Frogs,...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: 2023 Defensive lineman David Hicks Jr. states “nothing has changed” in relationship with Texas AM

2023 5-Star Defensive lineman David Hicks Jr. has been the number one priority recruit for Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher, rivaled only by recent Aggie commit, 5-Star linebacker Anthony Hill. In early July, Hicks Jr. released his Final Seven school list, which includes Oregon, Michigan State, Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M, and recently visited Oklahoma on July 30th, the same day as the annual Texas A&M recruiting pool party. This gave Aggie fans pause concerning his recruiting status, though it was inevitable that the future star would take a visit to a program that was included...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Dallas Christian two-way playmaker talks early recruitment

It is not often you come across a player with the nickname "Speedy". Well in Mesquite, located in East Dallas, you'll find just that in an impressive 2024 athlete named William Nettles. A two-way playmaking star for the Dallas Christian Chargers, Nettles is as versatile as they come. Just two...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Insigne
Person
Héctor Herrera
247Sports

SMU duo Mordecai, Rice named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose watch list

The duo of Tanner Mordecai and Rashee Rice combined for nine touchdowns last season and the pair are on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list, announced on Tuesday. The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is given to the top offensive player in Division I college football who also exemplifies the characteristics of Campbell including, "integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals." The player must also have been born in Texas, gone to a Texas high school, or a Texas college or university.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy