Nelnet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $85.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $2.26. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.44 per share.

The education services company posted revenue of $418.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $345.2 million.

