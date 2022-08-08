ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MI

Former Northland Mall security guards face judge in McKenzie Cochran case

By Simon Shaykhet
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cOW6E_0h9Xmydb00

Four former Northland Mall security guards charged with involuntary manslaughter faced a judge today for a preliminary examination. They face as much as 15 years behind bars, in connection with the death of 25-year-old McKenzie Cochran of Ferndale in 2014.

Prosecutors were not able to call all 6 witnesses to the stand today, but testimony has already painted a picture of the moments before McKenzie Cochran’s death.

“I can’t breathe” were his final words during a confrontation that resulted in death.

Haunting cell phone video showed him face down, handcuffed and begging for help. Security guards placed a knee in his back. He was already pepper sprayed, after refusing to leave the mall.

“We’re talking about a group all doing the same thing, at the same time and same moment.” said prosecutor Oronde Patterson.

During today’s exam, attorneys on both sides heard testimony from witnesses Boyd and Jasmine Monk.

Boyd was asked, “Did the security guards get off of him when he stated he couldn’t breathe two times?“

He answered “No sir.”

Jasmine was asked, “Did you see him move at all after everyone had gotten up?"

She answered “No.”

Prosecutors say Cochran later died from positional asphyxiation. Defense attorneys for former guards Lucius Hamilton, John Sieberling, Gaven King, and Aaron Maree disputed that evidence presented indicated a crime.

“This guy is still fighting them off. The two guards are unable to restrain him. Agreed? Yes.” said attorney Mohammed Nasser.

All 4 men arraigned are due back in court within 2 weeks for another day of the exam, to determine if the case will go to trial. We’ll be in court to bring you the very latest.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County Prosecutor declines to charge Detroit officer filmed punching man

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit cop caught on camera punching a man in the face will not be charged by the county prosecutor. Detroit police had suspended the officer after the punch, which happened in Greektown in August 2021. A video of the incident showed the unnamed cop approaching a man who was walking backward, and slugging him in the face.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant shutdown after employee fight leaves 1 dead; suspect arrested

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - An altercation at General Motors' auto manufacturing plant in Lake Orion closed down the facility after a 49-year-old man died during an assault. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m.
LAKE ORION, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferndale, MI
Ferndale, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting

Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect from Macomb County in custody after Detroit mass shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting over the weekend in Detroit. Police said the male from Macomb County was arrested in connection with the shooting at a drug house Saturday morning, thanks to a collaborative investigation. Two people were killed and three injured...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Northland Mall#Defense Attorneys#Violent Crime
candgnews.com

Man pleads to reduced charges for 2019 Dooley’s shooting in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — A man facing charges including second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing another man at Dooley’s Tavern in 2019 pleaded no contest to reduced charges in Macomb County Circuit Court Aug. 9. Nolan Baca, 24, is facing sentencing next month on the reduced charges for allegedly...
ROSEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Who killed Jeff Najor? Reward offered for info leading to arrest in fatal shooting

DETROIT – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public to share any information they have in the death of a 39-year-old man found shot in his truck. Jeff Najor was killed around 7 p.m. on Monday (July 18) in Detroit. Najor was shot while driving. His truck went up a curb, hit a light pole and stopped in a vacant lot near Braile Street and the I-96 Service Drive.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

19-year-old man gunned down outside Inkster party store

INKSTER, MI -- Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Elijah Steward who was killed Saturday night after leaving the 25 Hour Party Store located on Michigan Avenue. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Steward walked out of the store around 11 p.m. and was confronted by someone in a car that had pulled into the parking lot.
INKSTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting

DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Cocaine, gun seized from driver stopped leaving Southgate motel

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police seized cocaine and a gun during a traffic stop Tuesday in Southgate. According to police, a trooper stopped a driver leaving the Motel 6 near I-75 and Northline Road. The suspect was arrested for driving without a license. While searching the vehicle,...
SOUTHGATE, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy