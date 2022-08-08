ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EverCommerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Monday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its second quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $157.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $153 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, EverCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $159 million to $161 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $626 million to $630 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVCM

