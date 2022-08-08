ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Horse Creek Academy, South Aiken Baptist Christian School return to classes Monday

By Stephanie Hill shill@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRBDU_0h9Xmws900

A new school year for Horse Creek Academy means a new chapter as all four buildings on campus are now in use.

“The first day has been a joy,” Dr. Ann Marie Taylor, the chief vision officer/lead learner, said Monday, Aug. 8. “We have had, this is the first time in HCA history we've had all four buildings open, so it was very busy this morning, kids and families walking every direction. But it was really peaceful and really beautiful. We're so thankful.”

The new buildings will house the middle school and high school students, said Sarah Morris, assessment and community relations director. The older students are excited for their new buildings, which include a courtyard where they can eat lunch outside if they would like. Morris added that the students are enjoying their new area.

“They have their brand new campus, they love everything in it and they couldn't be more excited to be here,” Morris said.

With just under 1,200 students in 4K-11th grade, Morris said they were busy in the morning with families dropping their children off.

“We were at full capacity, but that's a great problem to have, to have everybody here wanting to be involved. I've seen nothing but smiling faces all day,” Morris said.

The first day was going well, according to Morris, who added there was a lot going on due to the number of students and new buildings being in use.

“It's been great, it's been a lot of logistics in the morning to make sure we're pointing people in the right direction, but being spread out while still having that family feel has been an amazing start so far,” Morris said.

Leia Holbrooks, front office elementary administrative assistant, agreed with Morris that the first day was going well.

“It's been very busy, a little chaotic, but very exciting. I love seeing the kids,” Holbrooks said. “... they're having a lot of fun and learning new things. It's very exciting to watch.”

First grade teacher Jennifer Ryberg said her kids have been very excited for the first day.

“They came in ready to go. I didn't have anybody upset this morning. They all came running in and ready to learn,” Ryberg said.”

Ryberg added that the first few days are going to be learning about the different classes at Horse Creek Academy and establishing rules for the classroom.

As for what she is looking forward to this year, Taylor said it's that the school is in-person and not online. She's also looking forward to teachers being able to dive into some instruction that they've wanted to get to for a while.

At South Aiken Baptist Christian School, which also started on Monday, Head of School Tonya Bryant said it was a smooth first day.

“Our numbers are up and so we're just looking forward to having a safe school year, a really adventurous school year and just moving our students forward,” Bryant said.

Mead Hall students will return to classes on Thursday, Aug. 11. Aiken County Public School District students will return on Monday, Aug. 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aiken Standard

Mead Hall in Aiken celebrates first day of school

Students at Mead Hall Episcopal School were welcomed back Thursday with the first opening ceremonies since 2019. Dr. Frank Sawyer, the head of school, said it was exciting to get back into a somewhat normal rhythm of the school year, which included the opening ceremonies. “We were able to start...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Annual Back To School Giveaway in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – There will be a chance for students in North Augusta to get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. The Annual Back To School Giveaway 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Organizers say it will take place at the […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta University renaming education program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is renaming one of its departments this semester. They decided the education department needed a new name, representing all the majors that make up it. It’s going to be called the College of Education and Human Development. The dean says the new name...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken, SC
Education
Aiken County, SC
Education
City
Aiken, SC
The Post and Courier

Comedian, 'Stranger Things' actor participating in additional fundraiser to benefit South Aiken High School

The comedian who wore a South Aiken High School Thoroughbreds T-shirt in “Stranger Things” will be participating in another fundraiser. This event will be on Saturday, Aug. 20, the day after his comedy show, and will be held at South on Whiskey, said comedian Adam Murray. The event will be catered by JC's Seafood and will benefit the high school's booster club.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken public schools getting ready for start of school year

There is less than a week until school starts for Aiken County Public School District . “As always I’m looking forward to just the excitement and the atmosphere of students coming back to school,” said Aiken County schools Superintendent King Laurence. “This is the first school year since the pandemic that feels normal… I realize that COVID is still out there and we’re going to have to deal with it, but I think that most of us have come to terms with it. We recognize that it’s something that we live with like the flu and other diseases and we’re just going to move forward.”
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Football Fridays return with prep jamborees

At long last, it's high school football jamboree season in Aiken County. Aiken County's jamboree, canceled in 2020 and '21 due to COVID-19 concerns, is back on the schedule and will finally make its return to Silver Bluff High School on Friday night. The reigning Class AA Lower State champions...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

‘I’m ready for this’: Augusta University welcomes freshmen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The fun of move-in day on Augusta University’s campus is on hold for about 30 students, after the university found mold in dorms at Oak and Elm Hall. The students are freshman in the health and science programs. While hundreds of students were able to...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Morris
wgac.com

High School Students in Aiken County Have to Pay Fees to Get Lockers

School starts next Monday, August 15, in Aiken County and students in the district’s high schools are learning if they want a locker this year, they now have to pay. A Silver Bluff High School Facebook post today says, “Lockers will be optional for students. Upon request for a locker, the $5 fee will be individually assessed to the student account. The locker fee has been added, district-wide, to assist with costs of locker repair and upkeep.”
WRDW-TV

Aiken County school district having problems with phone system

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools is having problems with its phone system, the district reported Wednesday. “We are aware of the problem and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the district posted on Facebook. “We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this!”
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands

Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
AIKEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian School#High School#Baptist#Mead Hall#Horse Creek Academy
WRDW-TV

Voorhees, Denmark Tech students launch school year in unity

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Denmark Technical College and Voorhees University kicked off the 2022-2023 academic year with Operation Olive Branch, which welcomed 313 new and transfer students to the two campuses on Tuesday. Operation Olive Branch is a unity initiative planned by the presidents of both institutions to enhance the...
DENMARK, SC
WRDW-TV

Columbia County parents raise concern about crowded buses

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A video appears to show an overcrowded Columbia County school bus sent to us by concerned parents. One parent sent us the response from the school district saying they are working to level bus loads as quickly as possible. They say it’s a challenging process, and hopefully, there will be daily improvements.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Rage room opens in North Augusta as form of therapy

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sign on the area’s newest rage room says choose your weapon, but before you ask, it’s not to hurt anyone. If anything, the rage room is there to help. Help get your frustration out, scream, and smash some old junk along the...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WRDW-TV

Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

4-year detours scheduled for parts of North Augusta’s Greeneway

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The Savannah River bridge will soon be deconstructed and rebuilt. When finished, the Greeneway in North Augusta will be connected to the new bridge. There will be detours in place while the changes are being made. “We’ll come over here to the Greeneway from Aiken,” Steve Rich shared with NewsChannel […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
181
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy