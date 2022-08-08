Horse Creek Academy, South Aiken Baptist Christian School return to classes Monday

A new school year for Horse Creek Academy means a new chapter as all four buildings on campus are now in use.

“The first day has been a joy,” Dr. Ann Marie Taylor, the chief vision officer/lead learner, said Monday, Aug. 8. “We have had, this is the first time in HCA history we've had all four buildings open, so it was very busy this morning, kids and families walking every direction. But it was really peaceful and really beautiful. We're so thankful.”

The new buildings will house the middle school and high school students, said Sarah Morris, assessment and community relations director. The older students are excited for their new buildings, which include a courtyard where they can eat lunch outside if they would like. Morris added that the students are enjoying their new area.

“They have their brand new campus, they love everything in it and they couldn't be more excited to be here,” Morris said.

With just under 1,200 students in 4K-11th grade, Morris said they were busy in the morning with families dropping their children off.

“We were at full capacity, but that's a great problem to have, to have everybody here wanting to be involved. I've seen nothing but smiling faces all day,” Morris said.

The first day was going well, according to Morris, who added there was a lot going on due to the number of students and new buildings being in use.

“It's been great, it's been a lot of logistics in the morning to make sure we're pointing people in the right direction, but being spread out while still having that family feel has been an amazing start so far,” Morris said.

Leia Holbrooks, front office elementary administrative assistant, agreed with Morris that the first day was going well.

“It's been very busy, a little chaotic, but very exciting. I love seeing the kids,” Holbrooks said. “... they're having a lot of fun and learning new things. It's very exciting to watch.”

First grade teacher Jennifer Ryberg said her kids have been very excited for the first day.

“They came in ready to go. I didn't have anybody upset this morning. They all came running in and ready to learn,” Ryberg said.”

Ryberg added that the first few days are going to be learning about the different classes at Horse Creek Academy and establishing rules for the classroom.

As for what she is looking forward to this year, Taylor said it's that the school is in-person and not online. She's also looking forward to teachers being able to dive into some instruction that they've wanted to get to for a while.

At South Aiken Baptist Christian School, which also started on Monday, Head of School Tonya Bryant said it was a smooth first day.

“Our numbers are up and so we're just looking forward to having a safe school year, a really adventurous school year and just moving our students forward,” Bryant said.

Mead Hall students will return to classes on Thursday, Aug. 11. Aiken County Public School District students will return on Monday, Aug. 15.