StarTek: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ StarTek Inc. (SRT) on Monday reported net income of $1.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The call center operator posted revenue of $167.6 million in the period.

