NEW YORK - A teenage boy was shot and killed in the lobby of a Bronx apartment building. Now, police are searching for the gunman and trying to determine what led up to the shooting. Investigators say the 17-year-old victim was shot in the chest around 1 a.m. Thursday inside the lobby of a building on East 194th Street and Briggs Avenue. He stumbled his way outside and collapsed on the ground. That's where police, who happened to be patrolling the area, saw him and rushed over. They called for backup, and EMS transported the teen to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he died.Police have not identified the teen or made any arrests. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BRONX, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO