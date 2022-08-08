Read full article on original website
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
queenoftheclick.com
7 Eleven in Brooklyn Robbed At Knifepoint Today
Around 9:30 am this morning, the 7-Eleven on New Utrecht Avenue and 65th Street was robbed at knifepoint. The thief didn’t take the contents of the register – he stole food items, like milk and chips. He ran out of the store and the police were not able...
17-year-old shot and killed inside Bronx apartment building
NEW YORK - A teenage boy was shot and killed in the lobby of a Bronx apartment building. Now, police are searching for the gunman and trying to determine what led up to the shooting. Investigators say the 17-year-old victim was shot in the chest around 1 a.m. Thursday inside the lobby of a building on East 194th Street and Briggs Avenue. He stumbled his way outside and collapsed on the ground. That's where police, who happened to be patrolling the area, saw him and rushed over. They called for backup, and EMS transported the teen to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he died.Police have not identified the teen or made any arrests. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
fox5ny.com
14-year-old shot and killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD says a 14-year-old boy was shot to death in the lobby of a Bronx building early on Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a shooting call at E. 237 E. 194th St. in the Fordham neighborhood just after 1 a.m. They found Jacob Borbin...
Man stabbed, slashed during dispute aboard MTA bus in Harlem, attacker at large: NYPD
The NYPD is investigating after a man was stabbed during a dispute aboard an MTA bus in Harlem early Thursday, authorities said.
Caught on video: Laundromat worker attacked with hammer
NEW YORK -- Police say a robbery suspect attacked a 70-year-old laundromat worker with a hammer in Brooklyn. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. last Thursday inside Aqua Wash Laundromat on East 98th Street in Brownsville.Surveillance video shows a man in a green t-shirt peering over the counter early on Aug. 4, eyeing the cleaning products for sale. He lets himself into the back and starts stealing the merchandise when a 70-year-old employee tries stopping him by throwing a hammer. Instead of being scared off, the suspect rushes the counter for the second time. "Disgusting, disgusting," one customer told CBS2's Christina Fan. "I...
Lower Manhattan burglary spree: Clothing stores hit for over $62K
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a serial burglar who has stolen more than $62,000 in merchandise from several Lower Manhattan clothing stores. The crook has pulled off six thefts, as well as one unsuccessful attempt in which he fled empty-handed, since July 3, according to authorities. In each […]
Boy, 14, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx building, possibly as he and pals were playing with gun
A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx building early Thursday, possibly as he and some friends were playing around with a gun, police said. Jacob Borbin was shot in the chest inside the apartment building on E. 194th St. near Briggs Ave. in Fordham Heights about 1:05 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Borbin lived in ...
Carjacker puts gun to man's face, punches him in Brooklyn: NYPD
A man in Brooklyn last month carjacked a 51-year-old man and punched him in the head before escaping with the victim’s car and other belongings, police said Wednesday as they released video of the suspect.
NYC Thieves Posing as Drug Dealers to Commit Robberies in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – Crafty thieves in Manhattan are now posing as drug dealers in...
NBC New York
Rider Stabbed as Heated Argument Erupts on MTA Bus in Manhattan: Cops
A 38-year-old MTA bus rider was stabbed in the arm and slashed in the hand by another straphanger who pulled out a knife during an argument as they rode in Manhattan early Thursday, authorities say. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute aboard the bus around 1:10 a.m. in...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested
On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
fox5ny.com
'I hate Mexicans' - Woman accused of racist subway attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a woman accused of a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train. They say it happened about 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning. A woman got on a northbound "Q" train at the Newkirk Ave. subway station in Park Slope. She sat down...
queenoftheclick.com
Jewelry Store Robbed in Bay Ridge – 68th Precinct NYPD Got Him!
Around 4:20 pm today, a man with a hammer broke into and robbed the jewelry store on 3rd Avenue and 68th Street. (Video) The police catch up with him on 68th Street and catch him! Go 68th Precinct!. Thank God for these police officers acting fast to get this guy....
fox5ny.com
Mother and son stab each other, NYPD says
NEW YORK - The NYPD says a Brooklyn mother and son are both under arrest after they allegedly stabbed each other. Police say it happened Wednesday evening on Coney Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. on W. 29th St. EMS took the pair to NYU Langone Health Hospital. They...
Mother and teen son stab, wound each other during crazed fight in their Brooklyn apartment
A Brooklyn woman and her teen son stabbed and wounded each other during a crazed fight inside their Brooklyn apartment, police said Thursday. Mother and son attacked each inside their Coney Island Houses apartment on W. 29th St. shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The 44-year-old mom is in critical but stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with stab wounds to her face, ...
MTA contractor attacked with screwdriver at Wall Street subway station
An MTA contractor was slashed, possibly with a screwdriver, at a Wall Street subway station on Thursday morning, police said.
Police: 2 men arrested in connection with double killing caught on camera in Bridgeport
Two men have been arrested in connection with a double killing caught on camera, according to police.
Newark Police Issue Arrest Warrant in Tow Truck GTA
NEWARK, NJ – A Newark man who used his tow truck to steal a vehicle...
Bronx cold case murder suspect could be serial rapist, killer: police sources
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Gregory Fleetwood was a suspect in two rape cases in the mid-1990s around the same time that pregnant mom, Jasmine Porter, was sexually assaulted and strangled in her bedroom in February 1996, sources said. Now, one of the rape victims regrets backing out of testifying against Fleetwood back then, saying she […]
NBC New York
80-Year-Old Woman Flies to Subway Car Floor in Unprovoked Manhattan Attack
An 80-year-old woman riding a subway in Manhattan found herself blindsided in a stranger ambush that landed her on the floor of the train car in broad daylight over the weekend, authorities say. According to police, the woman was on a southbound 6 train at Lexington Avenue and East 68th...
