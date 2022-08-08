ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Eleven in Brooklyn Robbed At Knifepoint Today

Around 9:30 am this morning, the 7-Eleven on New Utrecht Avenue and 65th Street was robbed at knifepoint. The thief didn’t take the contents of the register – he stole food items, like milk and chips. He ran out of the store and the police were not able...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

17-year-old shot and killed inside Bronx apartment building

NEW YORK - A teenage boy was shot and killed in the lobby of a Bronx apartment building. Now, police are searching for the gunman and trying to determine what led up to the shooting. Investigators say the 17-year-old victim was shot in the chest around 1 a.m. Thursday inside the lobby of a building on East 194th Street and Briggs Avenue. He stumbled his way outside and collapsed on the ground. That's where police, who happened to be patrolling the area, saw him and rushed over. They called for backup, and EMS transported the teen to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he died.Police have not identified the teen or made any arrests. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

14-year-old shot and killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD says a 14-year-old boy was shot to death in the lobby of a Bronx building early on Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a shooting call at E. 237 E. 194th St. in the Fordham neighborhood just after 1 a.m. They found Jacob Borbin...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Laundromat worker attacked with hammer

NEW YORK -- Police say a robbery suspect attacked a 70-year-old laundromat worker with a hammer in Brooklyn.  It happened shortly before 5 a.m. last Thursday inside Aqua Wash Laundromat on East 98th Street in Brownsville.Surveillance video shows a man in a green t-shirt peering over the counter early on Aug. 4, eyeing the cleaning products for sale. He lets himself into the back and starts stealing the merchandise when a 70-year-old employee tries stopping him by throwing a hammer. Instead of being scared off, the suspect rushes the counter for the second time. "Disgusting, disgusting," one customer told CBS2's Christina Fan. "I...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Lower Manhattan burglary spree: Clothing stores hit for over $62K

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a serial burglar who has stolen more than $62,000 in merchandise from several Lower Manhattan clothing stores. The crook has pulled off six thefts, as well as one unsuccessful attempt in which he fled empty-handed, since July 3, according to authorities. In each […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Boy, 14, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx building, possibly as he and pals were playing with gun

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx building early Thursday, possibly as he and some friends were playing around with a gun, police said. Jacob Borbin was shot in the chest inside the apartment building on E. 194th St. near Briggs Ave. in Fordham Heights about 1:05 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Borbin lived in ...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Simon Alvarez, 24, Arrested

On Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at 2310 hours, the following 24-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Simon Alvarez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. menacing;. strangulation;. criminal mischief;. harassment (2 counts);. act in a manner Injurious to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Mother and son stab each other, NYPD says

NEW YORK - The NYPD says a Brooklyn mother and son are both under arrest after they allegedly stabbed each other. Police say it happened Wednesday evening on Coney Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. on W. 29th St. EMS took the pair to NYU Langone Health Hospital. They...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Mother and teen son stab, wound each other during crazed fight in their Brooklyn apartment

A Brooklyn woman and her teen son stabbed and wounded each other during a crazed fight inside their Brooklyn apartment, police said Thursday. Mother and son attacked each inside their Coney Island Houses apartment on W. 29th St. shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The 44-year-old mom is in critical but stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with stab wounds to her face, ...
BROOKLYN, NY

