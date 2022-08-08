Read full article on original website
Related
WHIZ
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Beachy enjoys first Farm Days
MORROW COUNTY -Norman Beachy of Plain City, Ohio, attended his first Morrow County Farm Days this year and brought along his 1947 Minneapolis Moline Tractor which he purchased just a few weeks ago. “I’ve been farming since 1981,” said Beachy, a widower with a son, daughter and three grandchildren....
Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the McKinley Avenue Corridor near the intersection with West 5th Avenue. The car, a 1998 Toyota Avalon, was […]
Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman rescued from Scioto River in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A rescue operation was undertaken earlier today after a motorist told 9-1-1 dispatchers they had seen a woman jump from the Higby Road Bridge. Multiple water rescue teams from surrounding counties and agencies were called to the scene. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the woman was...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent
They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
1980 Ohio cold case murder solved thanks to DNA
DNA technology has cracked another cold case murder in central Ohio, according to the Upper Arlington Police Division.
Fox 19
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a suspect during a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to Indiana State Police. Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was listed in “very critical condition” at last check...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspected cattle thief arrested in Holmes County
The Holmes County Sheriff's Office has recovered cattle recently reported stolen in Knox and Washington townships, and arrested the man believed to be responsible.
“Environmental terrorist” sentenced to 2 years in prison in Ohio
A Clinton County “environmental terrorist” who created significant public hazards by illegally burning wood paneling, drywall, processing wood, plastic, and other solid wastes has been sentenced to two years in prison on his second conviction for open burning. Jason Wallace, 46, of the unincorporated community of Cuba, was sentenced on August 9 in Clinton County […]
Chase on I-90 in Avon ends with crash
A chase involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol late Wednesday night on I-90 in Avon ended with a crash.
Dolly Parton gets her own day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - Dolly Parton is getting a whole day set aside for her in Ohio.
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
Comments / 0