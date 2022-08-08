ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

North Charleston PD investigating shooting on Northside Drive

By Chase Laudenslager, Lexi Moore
 3 days ago

UPDATE: North Charleston PD on Tuesday confirmed two individuals who were injured Monday afternoon were both shot. The agency is now searching for several vehicles that “left the area at a high rate of speed,” according to NCPD spokesman Harve Jacobs.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday responded to a shooting on Northside Drive near Ashley Phosphate Road.

According to NCPD, officers received a call about shots fired on Northside Drive just after 4:30 p.m.

NCPD said that there were conflicting reports about what actually happened, but two people were taken to the hospital. NCPD emphasized that they did not yet know whether the victims were shot or injured some other way in the incident.

“We don’t know if the shots were fired from the passing car, we don’t know if somebody jumped out of a vehicle and started shooting. We have several pieces of the puzzle to put together,” says Harve Jacobs, NCPD’s Public Information Officer.

As of 6:00 p.m., NCPD said that they did not have information on a suspect(s). The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) helicopter was brought in to assist with the search.

Multiple cars on scene appeared to be peppered with bullet holes.

Elvin Speights heard about the shooting and came to the scene, disheartened to see the outcome.

“Being told from what I am hearing off the street, this was random. These were innocent people driving by going about their daily life this is just heartbreaking,” says Speights.

As police continue to look for suspects, Speights says North Charleston’s plan of installing hundreds of cameras throughout north charleston would help further investigations.

“We could go back, press rewind, and go look and see who was here. Those cameras are huge. I know it is already passed, but we need to have those cameras up,” says Speights.

Northside Drive closed down for several hours as crews investigated.

