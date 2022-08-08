Read full article on original website
OBITUARY FOR ERIC SHOCKEY
Eric Shockey, age 35 of Sulphur Springs, TX passed away on August 9, 2022 in his sleep at his residence. The memorial service will be held at a later date. Eric was born on November 22, 1986 in Sulphur Springs, TX to Bill and Debbie (Riddle) Shockey. He worked as a health care provider and was a manager at Pizza Hut.
OBITUARY FOR RICKY REED
A funeral service for Ricky Reed, age 73, will be held at Murray Orwosky Funeral Home on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00AM. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service, 9:00 to 10:00AM on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Officiating will be Brother Bobby Joe Keller. Serving as pall bearers will be Johnny Reed, Howard Wolf, Randal Reed, Richard Reed, Jerry Keller and Jackie Reed. Mr. Reed passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Carriage House Manor in Sulphur Springs, TX.
Obituary for Phillip Haskell Wilburn
Phillip Haskell Wilburn, aged 77, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his longtime home in Sulphur Springs. Phillip was born on October 17, 1944, in Saltillo, Texas the son of J. W. Wilburn and Golden Swinford Wilburn. Phillip is survived by his wife of almost 56 years Ruby Mae Thompson. They wed on August 23, 1966, in Commerce, Texas and later welcomed two sons Phillip and Adam.
Obituary for Merida Mabe
Funeral services for Merida Cowser Mabe, age 89, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Landers officiating. Interment will follow at Greenview Cemetery with Ian Herron, Randy Herrron Jr., and other volunteers serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., prior to service. Merida passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 26, 1933, in Pickton, TX, the daughter of Marvlin and Eva Phillips Cowser. She married Roger Lee Mabe on December 11, 1953, in Sulphur Springs, TX. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2015. Merida was a member of First Baptist Church where she was very active in the choir, church library, and played piano for N.H. Ministry Services. She loved working on genealogy, sewing, and crochet.
Obituary for Michael Warren Attaway
Funeral service for Michael Warren Attaway, age 64 of Winnsboro, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Malcom Ellis and Rev Lavelle Hendricks officiating. Interment will follow at Lee Cemetery with Ronnie Stapleton, Mike Simpson, Dwayne Attaway, Byron George, Marin Tomulet, Allan Hague, Murphy Howle, Shannon Davis, Roger Gaby and Nub Brown serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Attaway passed away on August 7, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Winnsboro.
Obituary for Loren G. Seely
Loren G. Seely, 79, left his earthly life on August 9, 2022. He was born in Cherokee, Iowa to Maxwell G. & Florence (Rupp) Seely on January 24, 1943. Loren was preceded in death by his parents & brother, Robert Seely. Mass of Christian. Burial will be on Friday, August...
Obituary for Joseph Deryl Moore
Memorial Graveside Celebration of Life service for Joseph Deryl Moore, age 97 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held on Saturday August 13, 2022, 10:00AM at the Reilly Springs Cemetery, Dr. Joel Tiemeyer officiating. Papa Joe passed from this Earthly life into the Loving Arms of Jesus Christ on August 5, 2022.
Obituary for Nelda Brownlee
Funeral service for Nelda Brownlee, age 93 of Pittsburg, TX will be held at 3:00P.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Myra Wilson Chapel with Gary Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at the Sulphur Springs City Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Brownlee passed away on August 3, 2022.
Hopkins County Schools First Day
THE SECRET SAUCE OF JANET MARTIN REALTY
The transformation happened over a few days. The chic farmhouse with its former crisp white board-n-bat has changed to its current noteworthy solid black. It gives the office a more modern and contemporary look. A stark difference from what it once was. Ask any local what their thoughts are regarding the color change at Janet Martin Realty and you will get mixed opinions.
Obituary for Joel Silver
Graveside service for Joel Silver, age 82 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 10:15 A.M. on August 10, 2022 at DFW National Cemetery. Mr. Silver passed away on July 30, 2022 at his residence. Joel was born on January 12, 1940 in Los Angeles, CA to Moris Michael...
Cumby Trojans Football Preview
The Cumby Trojans had a great day of practice Wednesday, as they march closer to their upcoming season opener. With Coach Tom Dracos back at the helm, the Trojans are ready to get back to the winning ways they had during his tenure, after going 3-12 under a different regime the last two seasons.
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Handbag Bingo
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Handbag Bingo
Twogether in Texas marriage seminar by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Are you engaged to be married? Are you seriously dating? Are you married, but need a boost? If you said ‘yes’ to any of these, then I have a great opportunity for you. Twogether in Texas Marriage Education workshop is being offered on Saturday, August 13, 8:30 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office – Hopkins County. The address is 1200 W. Houston, Sulphur Springs. We are located next door to the Southwest Dairy Museum and directly in front of the Hopkins County Civic Center.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 8/9
Meet Hulk, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Hulk is a 6-month old hound mix. He is fully vetted, microchipped, and heart worm negative. This small chunk is great with other dogs. He would be good with older kids as he still likes to jump a little.
PJC empowers students with move to 8-week classes
Building on a long-standing commitment to student success, a majority of Paris Junior College courses will transition from 16-week to eight-week terms this fall. Students registering for Fall 2022 courses will choose Fall 1 from August 29 to October 24 and Fall 2 from October 24 to December 15. Some courses, such as those with clinicals, will remain 16 weeks in length.
Chamber Connection for 8/3 by Butch Burney
It’s time once again for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual photography contest!. The photography contest is open to anyone who resides in Hopkins County. We have seven categories: Natural World, Travel, Family and People, The Hopkins County Experience, Altered Images, Mobile, and Children (for photographers up to 18 years of age).
AgriLife’s Hicks Receives State Honors for educational programming
Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension Agent, recently returned from the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences state conference with awards in hand. The Healthy Texas Award was presented at the TEAFCS Awards ceremony in Decatur, TX, with Extension professionals from across the state in attendance. Her leadership with the Community Health/Wellness Alliance to conduct sessions at summer student day camps led to impressive results. It all started when the usual “Kids’ Camp: Fun, Food, Fitness” was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. However, the Sulphur Springs ISD developed a summer day camp in 2020 for students which has taken place each summer since then. Additional opportunities for Hicks and her collaborators surfaced as Cumby ISD added a camp program to its summer schedule in 2022. Hicks and her team jumped in to assist in leading sessions.
Obituary for Bob King
Bob King, of Dike, TX passed away peacefully on, July 22, 2022 to be with our heavenly lord. Services with not be held. He was born on May 25, 1943, to Lawrence Westbrook King and Helen (Cobb) King in New York and grew up in Dallas, Tx. He attended Texas Tech where he obtained his B.A. and later returned to school to pursue and then obtain his master’s degree. He then decided to serve this country and joined the Army. He was a respected captain and after his time in the United States Army, he worked for the federal government in the Social Security Administration as a statistician and married his love, Letha “Lea” Pratt. He then continued his career at Perot Systems. For years, Bob’s dream was to own his own farm land and he fulfilled that dream here in rural East Texas. He also enjoyed piloting small airplanes and devoted much of his time to the military coalition and was a contributor and participant of the Hopkins County Texas Veteran’s Memorial Wall as veteran affairs laid very close to his heart.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 8/2
According to the CDC, breastfeeding has health benefits for both babies and mothers. Breast milk provides a baby with ideal nutrition and supports growth and development. Here are five great benefits of breastfeeding:. 1. Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most babies: as the baby grows, the...
