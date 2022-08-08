ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q106.5

Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat

An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for 9 weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Ellsworth Police log week of August 11

ELLSWORTH — An eight-month joint investigation into a string of burglaries in Hancock County resulted in two arrests and the recovery of approximately $200,000 in stolen property, along with what may be evidence of a drug-dealing operation. Police recovered power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snow plows, tires and a...
ELLSWORTH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Bangor, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WMTW

Man sentenced to 8.5 years in Maine killing

BANGOR, Maine — A New York man will spend eight and a half years behind bars for killing another man in Bangor in 2020. Khalid Harris, 29, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter in the shooting death of 28-year-old Syies Adams, also of New York. Harris had been charged with murder and admitted that prosecutors could prove he killed Adams.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dorothea Dix
wgan.com

Police arrest Unity man following standoff

The Maine State Police Tactical Team was called in to respond to a standoff in Waldo County. Waldo County Chief Deputy Jason Trundy says dispatchers received a report of a domestic disturbance from a residence on Morse Road in Montville. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Trundy says...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Love makes history in Maine A.G.’s office

AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
AUGUSTA, ME
Z107.3

This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home

While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.

Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
wabi.tv

Bangor man honored for 6 decades of service to Greyhound

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Imagine your first day of work 60 years ago and still working there this entire time. One Bangor man is back to work after taking a moment to be honored for his six decades of service to Greyhound. Back in June, we spoke to Jerome Hogan...
BANGOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

A nugget of good news

Are you reeling as the TV talking heads and internet trolls hammer us with a torrent of awful news?. I am a news junky. But I get a headache from the constant drone of alleged experts dissecting the Capitol Insurrection, the southern border crisis, European war, Chinese saber rattling, abortion election fraud, inflation, and a laptop that may have belonged to the President’s wayward son.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities

(WABI) - A big announcement on Thursday that big money is heading to several rural Maine health care facilities. Just under $3.5 million is being spread out among nine facilities in six counties. The grants will range from $28,000 up to $1 million. All the facilities have been impacted by...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
wabi.tv

Man arrested after crashing into Old Town home, running away

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A Greenbush man who fled the scene after crashing into an Old Town house last week has been arrested. 57-year-old Roger Eldridge is charged with aggravated criminal mischief, eluding an officer and violating his probation and bail. Police say a vehicle driven by Eldridge crashed...
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

Dinosaurs invade Bangor this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Run for the hills!!. Dinosaurs are invading Bangor this weekend. TV5 got a sneak peak Thursday at Jurassic Quest. The nation’s largest dinosaur exhibit opens officially at the Cross Center Friday and will be there through the weekend. From the immersive baby dinosaur experience to raptor...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Skowhegan State Fair opening Thursday for its 204th year

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Final preparations are underway for the nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair. Gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday for the Skowhegan State Fair. ”Last year was a great year for us at Skowhegan and I think we’re just going to build off that this year,”...
SKOWHEGAN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy