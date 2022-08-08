Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat
An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for 9 weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
WGME
Maine man expected to admit he stole $300,000 in pandemic relief money
BANGOR (BDN) -- The second Maine man accused of defrauding a pandemic business loan program is set to plead guilty to federal charges on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Craig Franck, 40, is expected to admit that he used more than $300,000 from two loan programs Congress authorized...
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of August 11
ELLSWORTH — An eight-month joint investigation into a string of burglaries in Hancock County resulted in two arrests and the recovery of approximately $200,000 in stolen property, along with what may be evidence of a drug-dealing operation. Police recovered power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snow plows, tires and a...
wabi.tv
Chelsea man admits to falling asleep at the wheel in Augusta crash that killed 3
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The driver whose vehicle struck and killed three pedestrians in Augusta admitted on Wednesday in court to three counts of motor vehicle violation resulting in death, which are civil violations. 57-year-old Robert Santerre of Chelsea admitted to falling asleep at the wheel in May of 2021...
wabi.tv
Maine hospitals reject report finding them noncompliant with price disclosure rules
Maine (WABI) - A new report finds Maine hospitals need to be more transparent about their prices. Hospitals are now expected to comply with rules intended to empower patients. Roughly the same rate in Maine, with only 2 of the 11 hospitals examined rated compliant...Maine General in Augusta and St. Joseph’s in Bangor.
WMTW
Man sentenced to 8.5 years in Maine killing
BANGOR, Maine — A New York man will spend eight and a half years behind bars for killing another man in Bangor in 2020. Khalid Harris, 29, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter in the shooting death of 28-year-old Syies Adams, also of New York. Harris had been charged with murder and admitted that prosecutors could prove he killed Adams.
wabi.tv
United Way of Eastern Maine holding ‘Fill the Bus’ event, collecting school supplies for area kids
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - United Way of Eastern Maine is teaming up with Penquis for their ‘Fill the Bus’ event as kids start heading back to school. On Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can stop by Walmart in Bangor and Lincoln to drop off school supplies, backpacks, or monetary donations.
A Bangor surgeon and his team crafted a special table after the one they needed was on backorder
BANGOR, Maine — When one piece of equipment needed for patient care was on backorder, a doctor at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center came up with a creative solution for a particular problem. Dr. William Bassett is one of the only pediatric orthopedic surgeons in the state. Earlier...
wgan.com
Police arrest Unity man following standoff
The Maine State Police Tactical Team was called in to respond to a standoff in Waldo County. Waldo County Chief Deputy Jason Trundy says dispatchers received a report of a domestic disturbance from a residence on Morse Road in Montville. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Trundy says...
foxbangor.com
Love makes history in Maine A.G.’s office
AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.
Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
wabi.tv
Bangor man honored for 6 decades of service to Greyhound
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Imagine your first day of work 60 years ago and still working there this entire time. One Bangor man is back to work after taking a moment to be honored for his six decades of service to Greyhound. Back in June, we spoke to Jerome Hogan...
Maine Man Dies After Crashing Motorcycle Into Ditch in Readfield
As the number of motorcycle fatalities in 2022 appears to be on track to break Maine records, we are now reporting on what will be the third motorcycle fatality in Maine in just the last 7 days alone. According to WGME 13, a man was killed over the weekend near...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
A nugget of good news
Are you reeling as the TV talking heads and internet trolls hammer us with a torrent of awful news?. I am a news junky. But I get a headache from the constant drone of alleged experts dissecting the Capitol Insurrection, the southern border crisis, European war, Chinese saber rattling, abortion election fraud, inflation, and a laptop that may have belonged to the President’s wayward son.
wabi.tv
Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities
(WABI) - A big announcement on Thursday that big money is heading to several rural Maine health care facilities. Just under $3.5 million is being spread out among nine facilities in six counties. The grants will range from $28,000 up to $1 million. All the facilities have been impacted by...
wabi.tv
Man arrested after crashing into Old Town home, running away
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A Greenbush man who fled the scene after crashing into an Old Town house last week has been arrested. 57-year-old Roger Eldridge is charged with aggravated criminal mischief, eluding an officer and violating his probation and bail. Police say a vehicle driven by Eldridge crashed...
wabi.tv
Dinosaurs invade Bangor this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Run for the hills!!. Dinosaurs are invading Bangor this weekend. TV5 got a sneak peak Thursday at Jurassic Quest. The nation’s largest dinosaur exhibit opens officially at the Cross Center Friday and will be there through the weekend. From the immersive baby dinosaur experience to raptor...
34-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Motorcycle vs Subaru Collision Over The Weekend
It has been a very deadly year for motorcycle riders here in the Pine Tree State. So deadly, in fact, that Maine is on track to set a record for motorcycle-related fatalities in 2022. According to the Kennebec Journal, there is sadly now another name to add to the growing...
wabi.tv
Skowhegan State Fair opening Thursday for its 204th year
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Final preparations are underway for the nation’s oldest consecutively running agricultural fair. Gates open at 7 a.m. Thursday for the Skowhegan State Fair. ”Last year was a great year for us at Skowhegan and I think we’re just going to build off that this year,”...
