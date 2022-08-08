Rodney Garner details Bryson Eason during fall camp

Tennessee practiced for the seventh time during fall training camp Monday at Haslam Field ahead of the 2022 season.

Following practice, defensive line coach Rodney Garner discussed redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Bryson Eason.

“Eason has a lot of talent,” Garner said. “He’s a very gifted guy. He came here as a linebacker, and then I think they moved him. I don’t know if it was freshman year that they moved him to defensive line or not, but I know last year, we put him at defensive end, and now obviously he’s moved closer to the ball. He’s a big man. He’s an athletic big man, but he has to embrace that role. Obviously the closer you get to the ball, the more physical, demanding it is to play in there. I think he’s adapting to it. It’s something that we just have to keep force feeding him right now, but hopefully he sees that he can be “a guy,” I mean he really could be “a guy.”

“When you start looking at the intangible things that you look at from that position, he has the body type, he has the initial quickness, he has short handed quickness, he has balance and body control, he’s explosive, he has all the tools. Now, he has to embrace it from a mentality standpoint and from a heart standpoint, and be willing to strain to put himself in position to be a great player.”

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Eason has appeared in nine games for the Vols from 2020-21, totaling five tackles and two tackles for a loss.